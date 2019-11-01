Davis County student wears Hitler costume
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A principal and teacher in Utah have been suspended after a student at their school dressed as Hitler for a Halloween parade.
After a picture of the costume circulated on social media, Davis County School District spokesman Christopher Williams said Friday that the district put the principal and teacher on paid administrative leave.
Online photos show the boy wearing a swastika on the sleeve of a long-sleeve dark brown shirt.
Williams apologized for what happened and said the school district “does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form.”
He says the northern Utah school district is investigating the incident. He declined to answer additional questions, including the name and location of the school or if the student was suspended.
Storms kill 2, knock out power on East Coast
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Storms that began on Halloween killed at least two people, caused flooding, downed trees and power lines and damaged homes across the Northeast on Friday.
By Friday afternoon, the number of people without power in the Northeast was starting to creep down, but still more than 450,000 customers were without electricity. In some areas it could be days before all power is restored.
A man who was injured when a tree fell on his van later died, Tennessee officials said Friday. In New York, Thomas Connery, an 82-year-old Catholic priest from Glenville, died Thursday night after he got out of his car on a flooded road and was swept away, authorities said.
In a New York City suburb, a 9-year-old girl was injured on Halloween when she was hit by a falling tree while trick or treating. Another person was injured when a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania.
A tornado with winds of 111 to 135 miles per hour tore through Glen Mills, a Delaware County suburb of Philadelphia, the National Weather Service confirmed. Local officials say that at least two dozen homes were damaged and one person was injured. Investigators are still evaluating whether tornadoes touched down elsewhere in the state.
By mid-afternoon Friday almost 75,000 homes and businesses were without electricity across Pennsylvania. In the western part of the state, storms caused flooding, mudslides and road closures. High winds Friday morning caused a car fire to spread to other vehicles in a hotel parking lot in Harmar Township, leaving six cars damaged, officials said.
WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh posted a video of a small school bus driving through floodwaters Thursday after a line of heavy rain came through a suburban neighborhood. The video showed water reaching above the headlights and near the hood of the bus, which the school district said was carrying students. The bus company told the station the driver was fired as a result. A message seeking comment was left with the bus company, ABC Transit.
Almost 147,000 customers were without power in New York state after a night of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
Strike-ending deal will shape Chicago schools
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago teachers and more than 300,000 students affected by an 11-day strike returned to classrooms Friday amid a tentative agreement that ended the walkout and is expected to shape education in the nation’s third-largest city for the next five years.
The outcome came at a cost, though. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said “nobody wins,” noting the hardships that students and their families endured during the walkout.
The outlined agreement shows both sides secured key victories and fell short on other priorities.
Experts said those details also will inform teachers unions and school districts as a national wave of activism by educators is expected to continue.
The union’s 25,000 members still must vote on the tentative agreement accepted by their 700 elected delegates late Wednesday night. Union officials haven’t discussed a time line for that process yet.
Students and teachers returned to classrooms Friday.
Warren: No middle class tax hike for health plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren on Friday proposed $20 trillion in federal spending over the next decade to provide health care to every American without raising taxes on the middle class, a politically risky effort that pits the goal of universal coverage against skepticism of government-run health care.
The details of Warren’s “Medicare for All” plan aim to quell criticism that the Massachusetts Democrat and presidential candidate has been vague about how she would pay for her sweeping proposal. Her refusal to say until now whether she would impose new taxes on the middle class, as fellow progressive White House hopeful Bernie Sanders has said he would, had become untenable and made her a target in recent presidential debates.
However, her detailed proposal was quickly attacked by her moderate rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, whose campaign said it amounts to “mathematical gymnastics.” Some independent experts also questioned whether her numbers were realistic.
In a 20-page online post, Warren said a cornerstone of her plan would require employers to transfer to the government almost all the $8.8 trillion she estimates they would otherwise spend on private insurance for employees.
“We can generate almost half of what we need to cover Medicare for All just by asking employers to pay slightly less than what they are projected to pay today, and through existing taxes,” she wrote.
Campaigning in Iowa, Warren said Friday her plan was drafted with help from top health care experts and economists. “If Joe Biden doesn’t like that ... I’m just not sure where he’s going,” she said.
Companies with fewer than 50 employees that don’t already sponsor coverage would be exempt from the proposal. And in a nod to unions whose support will be key in the Democratic primary, Warren said that employers already offering health benefits under collective bargaining agreements will be allowed to reduce how much they send to federal coffers — provided they pass those savings on to employees.
Democrats have spent decades debating the proper role of government in health care, and the complicated politics surrounding the issue quickly resurfaced after Warren released her proposal. Biden, who favors building on the Affordable Care Act, slammed Warren’s plan as eliminating private insurance coverage and said it still amounts to a tax increase on workers.
President Donald Trump has branded Medicare for All as socialism.