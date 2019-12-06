Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., left, listens to remarks by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., as Democrats hold an event before passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act to eliminate potential state and local voter suppression laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)