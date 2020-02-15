Second Utah resident on cruise ship infected with virus
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A second person from Utah quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, has tested positive for a deadly virus that originated in China, her husband said.
“Jerri has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken off the ship to a hospital,” Mark Jorgensen said in a Facebook Live video.
The video was recorded on Saturday in Japan, KSL-TV reported.
Jerri Jorgensen took a swab test with her husband, who is considered medically vulnerable because he had two kidney transplants, Mark Jorgensen said. His wife then developed a fever, he said.
“We didn’t think we had any infection. We thought we were fine,” Mark Jorgensen said.
The couple from St. George didn’t get the confirmation until they received a visit from medical personnel on the Diamond Princess the next day, Mark Jorgensen said.
The first person from Utah to be diagnosed with the virus is John Haering, who was taken off the ship about 24 hours before Jerri Jorgensen, the news station reported.
The virus has killed more than 1,500 and infected more than 67,000 people worldwide.
Houston explosion prompts safety debate in city with no zoning
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s lack of zoning restrictions has left many residents with neighbors they don’t want: petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials.
That unease was laid bare again last month when a massive explosion leveled a metal fabricating and manufacturing business in the northwest of the city, killing two workers, damaging hundreds of nearby buildings and homes, and terrifying their occupants.
Quan Nguyen, a 49-year-old plumbing, heating and air conditioning technician whose house is a few hundred yards (meters) from Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, said the Jan. 24 blast knocked him out of bed and caused his wife to fall and hit her head while she was getting a drink of water. Some of their ceilings collapsed and the explosion shattered the windows in their sleeping son’s bedroom, but thankfully none of them were seriously injured.
“I feel like it needs to be separated, businesses from residential areas. If they (have) businesses around here with chemicals, probably they have to be maintained more often, more inspections for them,” said Nguyen, voicing a growing sentiment in a city and region that has endured six major industrial accidents in the past year that have killed three people, injured dozens of others, and forced temporary evacuations and school closures.
While the accidents have stoked the debate over zoning, it’s highly unlikely that the nation’s fourth-largest city is going to embrace major development restrictions. Instead, city leaders have begun discussing other measures, including requiring such businesses to submit to more frequent inspections and to disclose more information about the types of hazardous materials they are handling.
Sanders’ bond with Latinos gets first test of many in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the Bernie Sanders for President campaign set up shop in Las Vegas last July, its first move was to open an office in the city’s east side, the heart of the Latino community. Staffers decorated the stark space with brightly colored paper banners known as “papel picado” and threw an office opening party with a mariachi band and appearance from Sanders himself.
Three times a day canvassers spill out of its doors to walk the streets, knocking on doors, calling out at neighbors in Spanish and talking up Sanders — or as he is known to some Latino supporters, “Tio Bernie.”
A self-declared socialist from Vermont, Sanders is sometimes pigeon-holed as the hero to white college students and lefty boomers. But his campaign believes his outreach to diverse voters, especially Latinos in places like east Las Vegas, will be the secret to his success.
That focus was clear Saturday, as early voting kicked off in Nevada. Sanders’ campaign hired a truck with an electronic billboard on the back to drive around east Las Vegas, encouraging Sanders supporters to go cast early caucus ballots.
Four years ago, Sanders’ failure to muster enough support from minority voters was partly to blame for his losing the Democratic nomination. This time around, he has transformed his outreach to Hispanic voters, hiring high-level Latino advisers, beefing up Spanish-speaking canvassing and digging deep into Latino neighborhoods to find voters open to his populist message.
There are signs that Sanders’ work has begun to pay off. In Iowa, Sanders won two-thirds of the roughly 1,000 votes at caucus locations in majority Latino areas, according to a study by professors at the University of California-Los Angeles. While reliable polling on Latinos is scarce, a Fox News survey of Nevada Democrats in early January found Sanders had stronger support among Latinos than among whites in the state, tying Biden for the lead among the group.
But the first real test of the strategy is Nevada’s caucus on Feb. 22, the third contest on the presidential nominating calendar and the first with a sizable population of Latino voters. Following quickly are California and Texas, states that are 40% Hispanic and represent nearly half the delegates up for grabs on so-called Super Tuesday on March 3. Arizona and Florida vote two weeks later. Strength among Latino voters could serve as a solid foundation of support that helps Sanders rack up delegates deep into the nomination process.