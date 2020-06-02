Biden lambastes Trump's 'narcisissm'

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Biden mounted one of his most aggressive attacks against President Donald Trump, deriding the commander in chief's disregard of core constitutional values and blistering him for being more interested in power than in principle. “He thinks division helps him,” Biden said. “This narcissism has become more important than the nation’s well-being.”