Stop and frisk gets renewed attention in Bloomberg candidacy
NEW YORK (AP) — David Ourlicht was a college student, walking down a street near campus, when he became one of millions of New Yorkers swept up in the era of stop and frisk.
A police officer accosted Ourlicht, deeming suspicious a bulge in his jacket. Police patted him down, told him to stand against a wall, emptied his pockets, finding nothing illegal, and accused him of lying about his address, according to court testimony. The 2008 encounter ended with a disorderly conduct summons, which was later dismissed.
Ourlicht was embarrassed, angry and rattled, but not surprised. Police encounters like that had become a cornerstone of policing under then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg and a fact of life for Ourlicht, who is of black and white heritage, and his friends growing up.
He later joined a lawsuit that helped curb stop and frisk and became a lawyer himself. But his experiences with police, which he says began with getting beaten and handcuffed at 15 while trying to go up to his apartment, still cast a shadow over his life today.
“Every day I get into my car, every day I decide to step out of my house, it’s a psyching up that I have to do to myself,” Ourlicht said. “It’s always there.”
New York’s stop-and-frisk history is getting renewed attention as Bloomberg campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination. Bloomberg long defended the practice, even after a federal judge found that the stops discriminated against those who were black or Latino. He abruptly apologized in November shortly before announcing his White House bid and has largely sought to move past the issue.
$1 million grant goes to record black women’s histories
NEW YORK (AP) — A trailblazer among black women in the business world wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not forgotten.
The HistoryMakers, an oral archive that’s recorded the stories of more than 3,300 African Americans, launched The WomanMakers initiative with a $1 million gift from Ursula Burns, the former head of Xerox.
“We have to value our own stories,” Burns said in a phone interview about the project that will focus on African American women. “We have to teach ourselves to actually value ourselves in our society.”
Burns, 61, was chair and CEO of Xerox from 2009 to 2016. She spent her entire career at the company, working her way up from an internship in 1980 and, upon becoming CEO, was the first black women to head a Fortune 500 company. Burns left Xerox after the company was split in two.
The initiative was kicked off at a Jan. 31 luncheon in New York City, where Burns presented Julieanna Richardson, who founded The HistoryMakers in 1999, with the monetary gift in honor of her late husband, Lloyd Bean.
“We have so much potential to leave a historical record that will not have any chance to being erased, that is what is exceedingly important to me,” Richardson said about the initiative.
1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting early Sunday
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names were released.
Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.
“Everybody started pushing their way out to get away from the gunfire,” he said. “It was kind of pandemonium.”
Officers, however, were able to provide immediate medical care to the victims, he said.
There were no suspects in custody. Officials said there was little information to release because the investigation was in the very early stages.
A message seeking comment was left Sunday at a phone number for the club.
Study: Courtroom psychology tests may be unreliable
WASHINGTON (AP) — Courts are not properly screening out unreliable psychological and IQ tests, allowing junk science to be used as evidence, researchers have concluded. Such tests can sway judges or juries and influence whether someone gets custody of a child or is eligible for bail or capital punishment.
The scientists looked at hundreds of different psychological tests used in recent court cases and found that a third of those exams weren’t reviewed in the field’s most prominent manuals. Of those that were reviewed, just 40% were graded favorably. Nearly a quarter were deemed unreliable.
“There’s huge variability in the psychological tools now being admitted in U.S. courts,” said Tess Neal, an Arizona State University psychology professor and co-author of the study published Saturday in the journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest.
“There’s a lot of stuff that looks like it’s junk and should be filtered out by the courts, but it’s not being filtered out,” said Neal.
Legal challenges to the validity of psychological tests occurred in less than 3% of cases, the researchers found.
“This paper is highly significant, in part because many people’s fates are determined by these tests,” said Dan Simon, an expert on law and psychology at the University of Southern California Law School, who was not involved in the research.
Florida AG grants reparations for wrongful conviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Attorney General’s office announced Saturday that it was wrong to deny reparations to a Jacksonville man who was wrongfully convicted of murder.
According to the Times-Union, the AG’s Department of Legal Affairs sent a letter granting a petition to compensate Nathan Myers, who spent 43 years in prison for a murder that Jacksonville prosecutors said he didn’t commit. The paper reports the state should now pay Myers $2 million, the maximum allowed under the state’s Victims of Wrongful Incarceration Act, for his more than four decades behind bars.
“The DLA cannot second-guess decisions made by courts,” general counsel Richard H. Martin wrote. Since the statute “does not permit the DLA to reject an application due to procedural or evidentiary concerns with a court finding, the DLA will inform the Chief Financial Officer that the application meets the requirements of the statute and is complete.”
A judge in 2019 granted Myers’ petition for reparations for his prison time, but last month, the Office of Attorney General vetoed that court order.
“I can’t stay down. I can’t sit down now,” Myers told the Times-Union and First Coast News hours after he heard about the reversal on Saturday. “God is good all the time. I tell people, once God gives you something, nobody can take it away.”