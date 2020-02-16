Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Mostly cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.