Transporting slain soldier

Shawn Gregoire, fifth from right wearing dark glasses, mother of Army Spc. Michael Nance, and family watch as a U.S. Army carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Nance during a dignified transfer at Chicago Midway International Airport, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Chicago. Nance died July 29 of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.