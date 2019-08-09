3 rejected medical marijuana growers push appeals in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three companies are continuing to protest Utah’s decision to award a smaller number of medical marijuana grower licenses.
The state’s Division of Purchasing said Thursday that companies Pure UT, Total Health Sciences and JLPR are appealing the agency’s decision to reject their complaints to the state Procurement Policy Board.
To file the appeal companies had to post a $20,000 bond, which is lost if the complaint is dismissed.
Utah had dismissed appeals from six companies that were denied licenses, and three of those are renewing their objections.
Some applicants have said Utah is granting licenses to unqualified cultivators and will create a cannabis shortage.
State agriculture officials have said they awarded eight licenses despite the law allowing up to 10 growers to avoid an oversupply of marijuana.
Bear attack at Moab campground injues 13-year-old boy
MOAB (AP) — Wildlife officials say they are still looking for the bear that attacked a 13-year-old boy at a campground in eastern Utah.
The state’s Division of Wildlife Resources said the teenager was sleeping at a campground along the Colorado River Friday morning when a bear approached him and bit his ear and cheek.
The boy has been treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said they are still working to track down the bear. The bear will be euthanized once it is caught.
This is the second bear attack in Utah this summer. A bear was captured and killed in June after it scratched a boy camping in northern Utah.
The campground has been temporarily closed, and warning signs are posted throughout the area.
Documents: Plant owners ‘willfully’ used ineligible workers JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six of seven Mississippi chicken processing plants raided Wednesday were “willfully and unlawfully” employing people who lacked authorization to work in the United States, including workers wearing electronic monitoring bracelets at work for previous immigration violations, according to unsealed court documents.
Federal investigators behind the biggest immigration raid in a decade relied on confidential informants inside the plants in addition to data from the monitoring bracelets to help make their case, according to the documents.
The sworn statements supported the search warrants that led a judge to authorize Wednesday’s raids, and aren’t official charges, but give the first detailed look at the evidence involved in what Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have described as a yearlong investigation.
Officials arrested 680 people during Wednesday’s operation . Three Democratic congressmen on Friday demanded that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice produce information. They want to know the cost of the raids, whether employers face criminal charges, whether any U.S. citizens were detained, how many parents were separated from children and whether any still remain separated.
The statements unsealed Thursday allege that managers at two processing plants owned by the same Chinese man actively participated in fraud. They also show that supervisors at other plants at least turned a blind eye to evidence strongly suggesting job applicants were using fraudulent documents and bogus Social Security numbers.
The documents say electronic monitoring bracelet data shows people previously arrested for immigration violations and not allowed to work in the U.S. were working at all seven plants raided.
There have historically been few criminal convictions for hiring people without documents because prosecutors must prove employers knowingly hired someone without legal work authorization. Employers often say they were fooled by fraudulent documents.
Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he has influence to rally Republicans around stronger federal background check laws as Congress and the White House work on a response to last weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
At the same time, Trump said he had assured the National Rifle Association that its gun-rights views would be “fully represented and respected.” He said he was hopeful the NRA would not be an obstacle to strengthening the nation’s gun laws.
Trump has promised to lead on tougher gun control measures before, including after the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, but little has come of it. His comments in the wake of the twin massacres marked his most optimistic and supportive words in favor of more stringent gun laws, though he left the details vague and it remained to be seen how much political capital Trump would throw behind marshaling Republicans on the issue.
He said Friday he now is looking for “very meaningful background checks” but is not considering a resurrection of an assault weapons ban. He said he also believes lawmakers will support “red flag” laws that allow guns to be removed from those who may be a danger to themselves and others.
“I see a better feeling right now toward getting something meaningful done,” Trump told reporters when asked why the political environment was different now.
“I have a greater influence now over the Senate and the House,” he said at the White House.
Democrats and others have been skeptical of Trump’s commitment to genuine gun control, judging from past experience. But he said he was behind it.
“The Republicans are going to be great and lead the charge along with the Democrats,” he declared, saying he’d spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell whom he proclaimed to be “totally onboard.”
But McConnell, thus far, has only committed to a discussion of the issue. Republicans have long opposed expanding background checks — a bill passed by the Democratic-led House is stalled in McConnell’s Senate — but they face new pressure after the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead.
Record: Epstein ducked sex-abuse questions in deposition
NEW YORK (AP) — Confronted with allegations that he orchestrated a sex trafficking ring that delivered girls to him and his high-profile acquaintances, financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself, according to court records released Friday.
Epstein’s responses emerged in a partial transcript of a September 2016 deposition stemming from a defamation lawsuit. The transcript was included in hundreds of pages of documents placed in a public file by a federal appeals court in New York.
The deposition happened almost three years before Epstein’s July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges in a case that has brought down a Cabinet secretary and launched fresh investigations into how authorities dealt with Epstein over the years. The 66-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
Epstein was asked in the videotaped deposition whether it was standard operating procedure for his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to bring underage girls to him to sexually abuse.
Epstein replied “Fifth,” as he did to numerous other questions, citing the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment that protects people against incriminating themselves.
He also was asked whether Maxwell was “one of the main women” he used to procure underage girls for sexual activities.
“Fifth,” he replied.
And he was asked whether Maxwell met one of the females she recruited for massages at the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach.
“Fifth,” he replied.
Asked if he was a member of Mar-a-Lago in 2000, he replied once again, “Fifth,” according to the transcript.