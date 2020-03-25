Airline flights nearly empty as virus cuts travel
Airline service in the United States is teetering on the brink of collapse, with near-empty planes and coronavirus outbreaks that have left some air traffic control towers empty.
Even with sharply reduced schedules, airlines are consolidating some of the remaining flights because passengers aren’t showing up.
An official of one major U.S. airline, who asked that they and their airline not be identified, ticked off more than a dozen flights that departed on Tuesday morning with fewer than 10 passengers on board. In a few cases, the passengers were outnumbered by pilots and flight attendants.
“There are no passengers,” said the official, noting that the average flight was just over 20% full and that figure is expected to drop into the teens by the weekend.
On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 331,000 people at airport checkpoints. That was an 86% drop from the corresponding Monday a year ago, when officers screened more than 2.4 million people.
Major airlines are drafting plans in case they must shut down domestic flights because of a lack of air traffic controllers or airport screeners.
“We have plans in place in case that happens,” the airline official said. “It’s a dire situation.”
An official at another major carrier called it “prudent contingency planning” given that health experts advise against gathering of more than 10 people.
— Associated Press
Yellowstone one of 3 national parks closing
CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — Three of America’s most well-known national parks — Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and the Great Smoky Mountains — closed their gates Tuesday as people shut in because of the coronavirus lost more options for recreation.
They join a growing list of parks closing despite an announcement last week by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that the agency would temporarily waive entrance fees at national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges to make it easier for people to get outdoors and “implement some social distancing.”
Yellowstone, the world’s first national park, and neighboring Grand Teton, announced their closures hours after the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. They follow closures at Yosemite in California and Rocky Mountain in Colorado in previous days.
The National Park Service also previously closed the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in New York Harbor and Alcatraz in San Francisco.
Other parks have closed shuttles, campgrounds, visitor centers and some trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The decision to close Yellowstone came after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and local officials urged the park to keep visitors out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail in a news release.
Great Smoky Mountains will close Tuesday through at least April 6. Around 30,000 people entered the park each day last week and some popular sites like Laurel Falls, Newfound Gap and Cades Cove were congested, according to a news release.
Rocky Mountain National Park closed indefinitely on Friday after a local mayor asked Bernhardt to do so to protect the gateway town of Estes Park.
Yosemite, whose striking features like Half-Dome draws about 4 million visitors a year, closed indefinitely on Friday to all except park employees, concessionaires and residents with homes inside the park’s boundaries.
Zion National Park in Utah announced Monday it is closing its campgrounds and part of a popular trail called Angel’s Landing that is often crowded with people. The top part of the hike that is being closed is bordered by steep drops and ascends some 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the southern Utah park’s red-rock cliffs, offering sweeping views. Park officials had previously closed shuttles used to take people through the a narrow canyon.
States differ on exempting worship closures
NEW YORK (AP) — As multiple governors issue orders to curb large gatherings and implore residents to stay home in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, at least a half-dozen states have exempted some level of religious activity.
The divergent treatment of faith in some states’ pandemic-fighting orders comes as a few houses of worship across the nation continue to greet people in person, despite federal public health guidance to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people and decisions by most religious leaders to shift services online. While the pandemic has heightened political tensions, the states including religious exceptions in their orders designed to combat the pandemic are led by governors in both parties.
In Michigan, for instance, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a stay-at-home order on Monday that banned all gatherings outside of individual households. Guidance on the order noted that “a place of religious worship, when used for religious worship, is not subject to penalty” for violating it, a standard that the state had applied to its previous order curbing gatherings.
In Tennessee, where Republican Gov. Bill Lee issued a Sunday order limiting gatherings to 10 people, Pastor Greg Locke said he plans to keep having service at Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet. Locke said that he plans to be in touch with attorneys about remaining open, and that he is providing essential services to locals still recovering from tornadoes that slammed the state earlier this month.
“I don’t think a church staying open in days of chaos, when people need hope — I don’t think that should be controversial,” said Locke, describing himself as “shocked” by the degree of public pushback he received for continuing to hold services.