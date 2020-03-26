The semi-bluest skies we've ever seen ...

A flag that reads "#We Got This Seattle" flies on the roof of the Space Needle, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Seattle. The flag was raised by Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday, who said it is intended to be a symbol of unity and encouragement as the city faces a statewide stay-at-home mandate and one of the worst outbreaks of the new coronavirus in the U.S. The flag will fly from the roof of the iconic landmark, which is closed to visitors, for at least several weeks.