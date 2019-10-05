The war comes home

Sarah Short stands outside her barber shop to watch a memorial procession pass through Trumansburg, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, for Sgt. James Johnston, who was killed in Afghanistan in June. On this late summer Saturday, a procession of fire engines, motorcycles and squad cars were greeted by clusters of flag-waving folks. With its celebration of Johnston, the war came home to this hamlet in upstate New York. (AP Photo/David Goldman)