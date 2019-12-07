National Guard identifies 3 killed in copter crash
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard says the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud this week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.
The Guard identified the men who were killed in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James A. Rogers Jr., 28, and Charles P. Nord, 30, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28.
The Guard tweeted that during their unit’s recent Middle East deployment, it conducted medical evacuations in support of operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.
All three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in the central Minnesota city of St. Cloud.
The soldiers were killed when their Black Hawk crashed in a field about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, which is where it had taken off from. The Guard says the crash happened during a routine maintenance test flight.
A team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, was sent to Minnesota to determine why the crash happened.
New Amazon lease for NY space renews debate
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives.
The new office almost immediately renewed a debate over whether the tax breaks and other incentives were excessive, given the likelihood that Amazon would continue to expand in New York City regardless because of the city’s large talent pool. The online retail giant received no incentives for its new 335,000-square-foot complex in a building near Hudson Yards, a high-end commercial and residential development on the west side in midtown Manhattan.
Amazon said the new office will open in 2021 and will house employees from its consumer and advertisement teams. The Seattle-based company already has 3,500 employees in other New York offices, and the headquarters for its subsidiary Audible is in nearby Newark, New Jersey.
“As we shared earlier this year, we plan to continue to hire and grow organically across our 18 tech hubs, including New York City,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.
Amazon dropped plans this year to build a $2.5 billion campus in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City that was projected to bring 25,000 new jobs over 15 years. The company had chosen Long Island City for one of two new headquarters after a fierce bidding war among more than 200 metropolitan areas that Amazon itself had stoked. The state and city had offered $2.8 billion in incentives that included $1.5 billion in tax breaks and grants, and a helipad near the new offices.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had lashed out at politicians and activists whose campaign helped unravel the Queens project, saying it threatened to undermine New York City’s emergence as tech hub. Critics of the incentives package swiftly cited Amazon’s latest corporate lease to argue those fears were unfounded.
Confidence in Chicago police rattled after firing
CHICAGO (AP) — The unceremonious firing of Chicago’s police superintendent just weeks before his retirement has rattled a department that, under his leadership, was seeking to restore public confidence since the release of a 2014 video showing a white officer killing a black teenager with 16 gunshots.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday for “ethical lapses” stemming from an October incident in which officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his official SUV. Although Johnson had blamed his medication for being drowsy, media reports in the coming days disclosed that the married superintendent had been drinking for hours and kissing a woman on his security detail, and that the responding officers took steps to keep it secret.
Still, the abrupt firing rattled both supporters and critics of the native Chicagoan who joined the force three decades ago as a patrolman and took over as chief in 2016 amid public outcry over the release of the video showing officer Jason Van Dyke pumping bullet after bullet into Laquan McDonald’s body.
“Here is a man who almost literally saved this city from going up in flames now only being measured by an indiscretion in his car,” said Jedidiah Brown, executive director of a community organization, Justice Family. “It hurts all police officers, and when you take the actions of the other (commanders) for misbehaving, it reinforces the notion that we should not trust one of the most important parts of our society, the police.”
Lightfoot’s action to fire Johnson came less than a month after she lauded him as he announced plans to transition out of the job early next year and help his interim successor transition into it. With the smiling mayor looking on, Johnson recounted all he’d done to reduce crime and boost public confidence in the department since the McDonald shooting, which landed Van Dyke in prison for murder.
Florida naval base shooting tests US-Saudi relations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. defense and military officials on Saturday reaffirmed America’s continued commitment to and relationship with Saudi Arabia after a Saudi Air Force student’s deadly attack at a Navy base in Florida.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others attending a security conference in California played down any initial impact on U.S.-Saudi ties. President Donald Trump described a conciliatory conversation with the Saudi king.
But the shooting also is testing the allies’ ties just months after the Trump administration delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran.
“I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia. They are devastated in Saudi Arabia,” Trump told reporters Saturday as he left the White House on a trip to Florida. He said the king “will be involved in taking care of families and loved ones. He feels very strongly.”
Asked about any potential effect on military relations, Esper had said on Friday: “We have strong military-to-military ties.” He added, “That’s the basis of our relationship with the Saudis. I don’t see this undermining” the military-to-military relationship.