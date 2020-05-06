You can have this razor when you pry it from my ...

Barber Bob Martin playfully tosses a string of bullet casings over the shoulders of customer Derek Von Ahn as Martin gets ready to cut Von Ahn's hair while keeping his shop open in defiance of the governor's stay-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Snohomish, Wash. Martin, who has been cutting hair at his Stag Barber & Styling shop for 51 years, decided to defy the governor's orders that businesses like his wouldn't be able to open until "Phase 2" of the orders and instead welcome back customers weeks early. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)