Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — When a shark attacked her husband during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, his pregnant wife didn't think twice, jumping out of a boat to pull him to safety, a sheriff's deputy said.
Andrew Eddy, 30, was on a private boat with his wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy and her family at the time of the shark attack Sunday morning at Sombrero Reef, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Eddy, of Atlanta, had just slid into the water when a large shark latched onto his shoulder.
“Dukes saw the shark’s dorsal fin and then blood filling the water. Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat,” Deputy Christopher Aguanno wrote in his report.
The Miami Herald reported that Dukes managed to avoid injury during the rescue, but deputies described Eddy's shark bite wound as severe. Medics were waiting for them when they reached the beach in Marathon. Eddy was then flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a spokeswoman said the family requested privacy.
Several other snorkelers from other boats were already in the water when the attack happened, the deputy wrote. He said other boaters told deputies they had seen a bull shark in the area that morning, which they estimated to be as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) long.
George Burgess, who retired as director of the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File, agreed that it was likely a bull shark that bit Eddy.
The file has recorded 17 unprovoked shark bites since 1882 in Monroe County. For comparison, Volusia County in northern Florida has had 312, earning the area the designation of “the shark bite capital of the world.”
That's because the Keys lack the waves that make Volusia County's beaches popular with swimmers and surfers, Burgess said. In the Keys, people tend to spend their time in the water snorkeling, scuba diving and hanging around sandbars, activities that are less likely to attract sharks.
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Packaging with the new name will hit stores next year.
“We listened to our associates and our customers and the time is right to make meaningful changes across society,” said Fiona Dawson, global president for Mars Food, multisales and global customers. “When you are making these changes, you are not going to please everyone. But it's about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”
Several companies have retired racial imagery from their branding in recent months, a ripple effect from the Black Lives Matters protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other African Americans.
Quaker Oats announced in June that it would drop Aunt Jemima from syrup and pancake packages, responding to criticism that the character's origins were based on the “mammy,” a black woman content to serve her white masters. Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image will start to appear in stores by the end of the year, although the company has not revealed the new logo.
The owner of Eskimo Pie also has said it will change its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar. Beyond food brands, the Washington NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors including FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.
Geechie Boy Mill, a family-owned operation in South Carolina that makes locally grown and milled white grits, is also planning a name change. Geechie is a dialect spoken mainly by the descendants of African-American slaves who settled on the Ogeechee river in Georgia, according to Merriam-Webster.com.
“We are in the process of changing our name and have developed a whole new brand. We look forward to sharing it with the public,” said Greg Johnsman, owner of Geechie Boy Mill.
Mars had announced in the summer that the Uncle Ben's brand would “evolve.”
Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bow tie, an image critics say evokes servitude. Mars has said the face was originally modeled after a Chicago maitre d' named Frank Brown. In a short-lived 2007 marketing campaign, the company elevated Uncle Ben to chairman of a rice company.
Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Wednesday proposed a bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald Trump, capture the Senate from Republicans and keep their House majority.
The legislation, a wide-ranging package of new and revised bills, would limit the president’s pardon power, strengthen laws to ban presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent agency watchdogs and whistleblowers from firing or retribution and require better reporting by campaigns of foreign election interference.
Each of the bill’s provisions is a response to actions by Trump or his administration that Democrats see as abuses of presidential power. It builds on an elections and ethics reform package the House passed soon after Democrats reclaimed the majority in 2019.
The sweeping reform package is “designed to address the president’s staggering litany of abuses and ensure they can never happen again by anyone,'' said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the legislation Wednesday along with the heads of seven House committees.
Pelosi called the measure “future focused” and said it would "restore checks and balances not only during this term but for any future president.''
“America has a choice,'' Pelosi added, referring to the legislation but also the upcoming election: ”to repair and strengthen our democracy or to look the other way and enable (Trump's) actions.''
California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee who led Trump's impeachment last year, said the reform package was needed “to constrain a lawless president" who has "shaken and broken'' guardrails in place since the beginning of the republic and strengthened after the Watergate scandal of the 1970s.
"We owe it to the American people to put in place meaningful constraints on power, fix what is broken and ensure there is never again a Richard Nixon or Donald Trump for either party,'' Schiff said.