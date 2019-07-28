Utah man who killed a woman in DUI crash seeks parole
DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Ten years ago, Wendy Kerbs was killed while gardening in her yard.
A man who was drunk and high on meth at the time had been driving 50 mph (81 kph) on a residential street near Kerbs’ house in the northern Utah city of Roy. He lost control of the vehicle, smashing into a light pole and rolling into Kerbs, killing her. She was 54 years old.
Now, the man convicted of her death is seeking parole.
Richard Allan Bash, now 50, told a parole board on July 17 he has a hard time forgiving himself after the incident, the Deseret News reports.
“I wake up and look in the mirror in the morning and realize that I’m a killer. And I’ve had a really hard time dealing with it,” Bash said in a recording of the hearing.
Prior to the crash, Bash already had seven DUI convictions in other states. He is currently serving time at the Utah State Prison.
But since being in prison, Bash told the parole board he has earned his high school diploma and worked to become sober.
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning Aug. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, will leave his job next month, President Trump announced Sunday, after a turbulent two years in which Coats and the president were often at odds over Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump announced Coats’ departure as Aug. 15 in a tweet that thanked Coats for his service. He said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to the post and that he will name an acting official in the coming days. Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who fiercely questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller last week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Coats often appeared out of step with Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign. The frayed relationship reflected broader divisions between the president and the government’s intelligence agencies.
Coats’ public, and sometimes personal, disagreements with Trump over policy and intelligence included Russian election interference and North Korean nuclear capabilities. Trump had long been skeptical of the nation’s intelligence agencies, which provoked his ire by concluding that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the goal of getting him elected.
A former Republican senator from Indiana, Coats was appointed director of National Intelligence in March 2017, becoming the fifth person to hold the post since it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to oversee and coordinate the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.
Coats had been among the last of the seasoned foreign policy hands brought to surround the president after his 2016 victory, of whom the president steadily grew tired as he gained more personal confidence in Oval Office, officials said. That roster included Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and later national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Three Indian nationals seeking asylum in the U.S. have been forced to receive IV drips at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike, according to their attorney.
Lawyers and activists who spoke with the men fear that force-feeding may be next.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed orders with federal judges last week that relate to non-consensual hydration or feeding for four men, according to a court official. Linda Corchado, the lawyer for three of the four men named in the court orders, said the fourth man is also Indian and is represented by another attorney. It’s unclear if that man was also forced to accept an IV.
The men have been locked up for months — one for more than a year — and they are trying to appeal or reopen asylum claims that were denied, according to Corchado. As of Sunday, they had gone 20 days without food, she said.
“My clients made the decision to begin a hunger strike to protest prolonged detention and what they believe were biased and discriminatory practices by the immigration court toward their cases,” Corchado said.
ICE confirmed that there were detainee hunger strikes at its facilities in El Paso and Otero, New Mexico, late last week, but it would not comment on the claims of forced hydration or force-feeding.
Documents detail probe of man charged with aiding migrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities for months suspected a humanitarian group of harboring immigrants, eventually resulting in felony charges against a volunteer who says he was simply being a good Samaritan, according to recently released court documents.
A jury in June was unable to reach a verdict against Scott Warren on charges of conspiracy and harboring and transporting immigrants. Federal prosecutors plan to retry Warren, of Ajo, Arizona, on two counts of harboring in November.
Warren says he was fulfilling his humanitarian duty by helping two injured migrant men at a facility known as “The Barn,” where members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths are based. Prosecutors say he was helping them evade authorities.
Documents unsealed in the case show the timeline for the investigation that led to Warren’s arrest while also revealing how locals and officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked closely with Border Patrol agents.
In April 2017, an anonymous Ajo resident contacted Border Patrol saying she suspected No More Deaths members were harboring immigrants in “The Barn.”
The relationship between No More Deaths members and federal officials, who view them as a nuisance for leaving water jugs on federal land and who had increasingly taken action against them, was already strained.
The group said it did not have any members available to comment, though it has repeatedly noted its mission is to help migrants who might otherwise die in the desert.
The U.S. attorney’s office also declined to comment on the documents.
In July 2017, Border Patrol agents along with sheriff’s deputies and Fish and Wildlife personnel detained members of No More Deaths for allegedly vandalizing a camera at Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, where the group regularly left water jugs. Fish and Wildlife officials had banned them from getting permits to enter the wildlife refuge. Warren was among those who had a lifetime ban, according to text messages between a Fish and Wildlife employee and a Border Patrol agent.
Then in November, agents interviewed residents who said they’d noticed more traffic and littering outside No More Deaths site.