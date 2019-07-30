Trump hails 400th anniversary of American democracy

Virginia Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, yells as he interrupts President Donald Trump's addresses Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Jamestown, Virginia, during a commemorative meeting of the Virginia General Assembly at Jamestown Settlement on the 400th anniversary of the meeting of the original House of Burgess. Trump celebration of the anniversary of American democracy and its gift "of the country we love" was . boycotted by black Virginia lawmakers incensed by Trump's continued disparagement of a veteran black congressman and the majority-black district he represents.