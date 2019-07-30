San Juan County declines appeal in Navajo voting case
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah county will not further challenge its newly drawn voting districts that led to the county’s first majority-Navajo commission getting elected.
San Juan County commissioners voted Monday against appealing the recent ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the districts in the county that overlaps with the Navajo Nation, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .
The federal appeal was prompted by a lower court decision that found the former district boundaries amounted to racial gerrymandering and violated the rights of Navajo voters. Navajo voters make up slightly more than half the population of the county.
Republicans had contested the new districts used in last year’s election. Officials in Blanding, the largest town in the county, claimed the new districts disenfranchised residents because it split the city into separate districts.
The appeals court rejected that argument, finding the new boundaries are fair.
If the county had decided to continue challenging the ruling, it could have sought a review by all 10th Circuit judges or appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Instead, the case heads to a state court judge who will assess fees to the county.
Interim county administrator David Everitt said paying attorney fees will “require some creative thinking” if the amount reaches more than a few hundred thousand dollars. The county’s payment options include raising property taxes, debt service financing or borrowing from reserve funds, Everitt said.
Third-party candidate weighing run against Democrat McAdams
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A third-party candidate is mulling a challenge to first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Jonia Broderick says she likes McAdams, but hopes her expected run in the 4th Congressional District can help the United Utah Party break through the two-party system.
Broderick is a 56-year-old children’s book author from South Jordan who wants to reduce the national debt and the influence of special interest groups.
Her candidacy could make a difference in the race, which McAdams won by a razor-thin margin over former Republican Rep. Mia Love, who has not ruled out running again herself.
Two other Republican candidates are already challenging McAdams, GOP activist Kathleen Anderson and military veteran John Molnar, though neither are household names
Sanders, Warren fight back at debate against moderate rivals
DETROIT (AP) — Liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped back against moderate rivals who ridiculed “Medicare for All” during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in which lesser-known pragmatists warned against “wish-list economics.”
“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren, a Massachusetts senator, said in a critique of her detractors.
One of the moderates, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, took a swipe at Sanders: Working people “can’t wait for a revolution,” he charged. “Their problems are here and now.”
The tug-of-war over the future of the party will decide exactly what kind of candidate Democrats put up against President Donald Trump in November 2020. It is a high-stakes debate that pits voters’ hearts against their heads as they weigh their desire for an aggressive response to Trump with finding a safe choice who’s best positioned to win.
The fight for the political left was just one subplot on the first night of the second round of Democratic debates. Twenty candidates are spread evenly over two nights Tuesday and Wednesday. The second night of debates will feature early front-runner Joe Biden as well as Kamala Harris. The groupings were chosen by debate host CNN at random.
In many respects, the debate is only beginning.
The Democratic nomination won’t be secured until the party’s national convention next July in Wisconsin.
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A gunman described as a disgruntled Walmart employee fatally shot two co-workers and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday morning at a Walmart store in northern Mississippi, authorities said.
DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram shot a Southaven police officer, who was protected by a bulletproof vest and suffered minor injuries. Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said a second Southaven officer shot Abram, who underwent surgery at a hospital in neighboring Memphis, Tennessee.
Both the people killed were Walmart employees, Moore said. Employees told The Associated Press that the first was shot in the parking lot, and the second was shot inside the store.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite described the suspect as a disgruntled worker with a grievance against his employer. Abram, a Southaven resident, had been suspended from the store in recent days after he showed a knife to a co-worker. A police report had been filed, but Champion said Abram didn’t appear to have threatened the co-worker and criminal charges weren’t being pursued.
“It wasn’t an accident,” said Travis Jones, an overnight stocker who was working when he heard shots. “He knew what he was doing when he came in there.”
Jones said he saw the body of store manager Anthony Brown on the floor as they ran out of the store. “It was an ugly scene,” he said. DeSoto County Coroner Joshua Pounders said the 40-year-old Brown, an Olive Branch resident, appears to have died from a gunshot wound.
Nicholas Gales said the other slain worker was his brother, 38-year-old Brandon Gales of Hernando. Jones called Brandon Gales his best friend and an “all-around good guy,” saying he was the father of multiple children.
The shooting at about 6:30 a.m. brought a massive police response to the shopping complex, at a busy exit off Interstate 55 in Southaven, a suburb of 55,000 people.
“Our police really showed their guts today,” Musselwhite said, noting Southaven officers recently undertook active shooter training, “If it hadn’t been for their efforts there would have been more lives lost.”
US issues hacking security alert for small planes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security issued a security alert Tuesday for small planes, warning that modern flight systems are vulnerable to hacking if someone manages to gain physical access to the aircraft.
An alert from the DHS critical infrastructure computer emergency response teamrecommends that plane owners ensure they restrict unauthorized physical access to their aircraft until the industry develops safeguards to address the issue, which was discovered by a Boston-based cybersecurity company and reported to the federal government.
Most airports have security in place to restrict unauthorized access and there is no evidence that anyone has exploited the vulnerability. But a DHS official told The Associated Press that the agency independently confirmed the security flaw with outside partners and a national research laboratory, and decided it was necessary to issue the warning.
The cybersecurity firm, Rapid7, found that an attacker could potentially disrupt electronic messages transmitted across a small plane’s network, for example by attaching a small device to its wiring, that would affect aircraft systems.
Engine readings, compass data, altitude and other readings “could all be manipulated to provide false measurements to the pilot,” according to the DHS alert.
The warning reflects the fact that aircraft systems are increasingly reliant on networked communications systems, much like modern cars. The auto industry has already taken steps to address similar concerns after researchers exposed vulnerabilities.
The Rapid7 report focused only on small aircraft because their systems are easier for researchers to acquire. Large aircraft frequently use more complex systems and must meet additional security requirements. The DHS alert does not apply to older small planes with mechanical control systems.
But Patrick Kiley, Rapid7’s lead researcher on the issue, said an attacker could exploit the vulnerability with access to a plane or by bypassing airport security.