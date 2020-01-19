1 officer dies, 1 in critical condition in Hawaii shooting
HONOLULU (AP) — One police officer has died after being shot while responding to an assault call in Hawaii on Sunday, according to a Honolulu City councilmember. A second officer is hospitalized in critical condition and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.
"We grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," said Councilmember Kymberly Marcos Pine.
Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu did not confirm the death but said more than one officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Cedric Yamanaka, a spokesman for The Queen's Medical Center, declined to provide any information about the victims, deferring to the Honolulu Police Department.
The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.
A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.
The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.
No arrests have been made.
Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
Schiff accuses NSA, CIA of withholding documents on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is accusing U.S. intelligence agencies of withholding documents from Congress on Ukraine that could be significant to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"They appear to be succumbing to pressure from the administration," Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday on ABC's "This Week.'' Schiff was selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as the lead impeachment manager for Trump's Senate trial.
Schiff, D-Calif., contended that the National Security Agency "in particular is withholding what are potentially relevant documents to our oversight responsibilities on Ukraine, but also withholding documents potentially relevant that the senators might want to see during the trial. That is deeply concerning." He also said "there are signs that the CIA may be on the same tragic course."
The White House's National Security Council referred questions to the intelligence agencies. The CIA and NSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Trump's impeachment trial resumes Tuesday.
Democrats have previously criticized the State Department for withholding relevant documents to the impeachment inquiry. In the weeks since Trump was impeached, Democrats have sought to focus on new evidence about Trump's effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and are pushing the Senate to consider new documents and testimony, such as from former national security adviser John Bolton.
During the ABC interview, Schiff was asked about a Politico report that said intelligence officials were pushing the House and Senate Intelligence committees to drop the public portion of an annual briefing on world security threats following last year's session in which Trump lashed out over the assessments on North Korea, Iran and the Islamic State.
The request was reportedly being made in a bid to avoid a repeat in which intelligence officials might publicly disagree with Trump on the security risks.
"Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!" Trump tweeted after that Jan. 29 hearing, before abruptly reversing course and saying he and the intelligence community "are all on the same page."
On Sunday, Schiff described the news reports as "all too accurate."
"The intelligence community is reluctant to have an open hearing, something that we had done every year prior to the Trump administration, because they're worried about angering the president," he said.
Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Illegal crossings plummeted across the border after the Trump administration made more asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. court. The drop has been most striking on the western Arizona border, a pancake-flat desert with a vast canal system from the Colorado River that turns bone-dry soil into fields of melons and wheat and orchards of dates and lemons.
Arrests in the Border Patrol's Yuma sector nearly hit 14,000 in May, when the policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico took effect there. By October, they fell 94%, to less than 800, and have stayed there since, making Yuma the second-slowest of the agency's nine sectors on the Mexican border, just ahead of the perennially quiet Big Bend sector in Texas.
Illegal crossings in western Arizona have swung sharply before, and there are several reasons for the recent drop. But Anthony Porvaznik, chief of the Border Patrol's Yuma sector, said the so-called Migration Protection Protocols have been a huge deterrent, based on agents' interviews with people arrested.
"Their whole goal was to be released into the United States, and once that was taken off the shelf for them, and they couldn't be released into the United States anymore, then that really diminished the amount of traffic that came through here," Porvaznik said.
In the neighboring Tucson sector, arrests rose each month from August to December, bucking a border-wide trend and making it the second-busiest corridor after Texas' Rio Grande Valley. Porvaznik attributes Tucson's spike to the absence of the policy there until three months ago.
In late November, the administration began busing asylum-seekers five hours from Tucson to El Paso, Texas, for court and delivering them to Mexican authorities there to wait. This month, officials scrapped the buses by returning migrants to Mexico near Tucson and requiring them to travel on their own to El Paso.
More than 55,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for hearings through November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.
The immigrants were from more than three dozen countries, and nearly 2 out of 3 were Guatemalan or Honduran, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Mexicans are exempt.
Critics say the policy is unfair and exposes asylum-seekers to extreme violence in Mexican border cities, where attorneys are difficult to find.
Sanders distances himself from group backing his WH run
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders said Sunday that outside political groups that can raise and spend unlimited sums backing candidates for public office should be abolished — including those supporting his own bid for the White House.
But the Vermont senator stopped short of directly calling on Our Revolution, a political nonprofit he founded, to cease its efforts on behalf of his Democratic presidential primary campaign.
"I would think that we should end super PACs right now. So I would tell my opponents who have a super PAC, why don't you end it? And certainly that's applicable to the groups that are supporting me," Sanders said.
The remarks, made during a candidate forum with New Hampshire Public Radio, are the first substantive response from Sanders after The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Our Revolution's advocacy for his White House bid appeared to skirt campaign finance law.
Our Revolution is not a super PAC. But the tax-exempt political nonprofit he founded in 2016 functions much like one — but without having to reveal who its donors are. Like super PACs, these nonprofits were similarly empowered to raise and spend unlimited sums after the Citizens United decision.
The only catch is that such groups must take steps keep their activities separate from the candidates they support.
Our Revolution, however, appears to be violating campaign finance law because the group was founded by Sanders, legal experts say.
The campaign finance act says that groups "directly or indirectly established" by federal officeholders or candidates can't "solicit, receive, direct, transfer, or spend funds" for federal electoral activity that exceeds the "limitations, prohibitions, and reporting requirements" of the law. Those limits are currently set at $2,800 for candidates and $5,000 for political action committees.
It's far from clear if the Federal Election Commission will take action. The agency tasked with enforcing campaign finance laws, does not currently have enough members to legally meet following a recent resignation.
Our Revolution, meanwhile, has taken in nearly $1 million from donors who gave more than those limits and whose identities it hasn't fully disclosed, according to tax filings for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Much of it came from those who contributed six-figure sums.
The group has denied any wrongdoing.