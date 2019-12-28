5 killed in Louisiana plane crash

A view of the burnt wreckage of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Authorities confirmed 5 died in the small plane crash, including Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, while on their way to a college football playoff game in Louisiana. The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about 1 mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said. The plane was en route to Atlanta, said Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan.