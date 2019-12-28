Utah to begin new requirement on use of ATVs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is about to start requiring nonresidents to get a new type of permit for using an off-highway vehicle in state parks or on public lands.
KSL-TV reports that the $30 permit good for 12 months is a result of Utah dropping its recognition of off-highway vehicle registrations from Nevada or any other state.
The new requirement takes effect Wednesday.
Utah State Parks officials said revenue from permit sales will support recreational areas.
Program coordinator Chris Haller said that fewer and fewer states have honored each other’s permits and that only 13 had reciprocity with Utah at the beginning of 2019.
Wintry weather restricts access to some parks in Southwest
Wintry weather on Saturday restricted access to some national parks in the Four Corners region of the U.S. Southwest.
National Park Service sites that announced they were closed included Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico and Arches National Park in southern Utah.
At Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona, officials said 25 miles of State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View were closed and that other park roads were plowed but snowpacked and icy.
Bandelier officials cited both accumulated snow and continued snowfall.
Arches officials said crews were working to clear the entry road of snow and ice.
Hawaii tour helicopter crash kills 6; 1 missing
HONOLULU (AP) — A person is still missing after six others were killed in a Hawaii tour helicopter crash and U.S. Rep. Ed Case called Saturday for greater regulation in the industry.
“Tour helicopter and small aircraft operations are not safe, and innocent lives are paying the price,” Case said.
The helicopter was set to tour the rugged and remote Kauai’s Na Pali Coast, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii and was featured in the film “Jurassic Park.” The aircraft crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.
There are no indications that anybody survived the crash, authorities said Friday night after the remains of six of the people on board were found. Authorities have not named those on board and said families are being notified.
A search began for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue Thursday evening. Two passengers are believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.
Steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain had complicated the search, the agency said.
The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard about 6 p.m. Thursday to say the aircraft was about 30 minutes overdue, authorities said.
Navy considers shipbuilding cuts for budget
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks and accelerated ship retirements that would delay, or sink, the Navy’s goal of a larger fleet — and potentially hurt shipyards, according to an initial proposal.
The proposal would shrink the size of the fleet from today’s level of 293 ships to 287 ships, a far cry from the official goal of 355 ships established in the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.
According to a defense official familiar with the memo, budget negotiations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made. But the Navy is looking at a number of ways to cut costs to fund other priorities, the official said.
One of the proposed cuts would reduce the number of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers planned for construction from 12 to seven over the next five years, trimming $9.4 billion, or about 8%, from the shipbuilding budget, the official said.
Another potential cut would decommission Ticonderoga-class cruisers more quickly over the next five years, leaving nine in the fleet, rather than 13.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary budget planning discussions that have not been made public.
“Either option runs counter to the Navy’s stated requirement for a 355-ship fleet, and would not be well received on Capitol Hill given there’s still consensus that the military and strategic threat from Russia and China is only increasing,” said naval analyst Jay Korman of Avascent Group.
Defense analyst Norman Friedman said the proposal would represent a major reduction in anti-aircraft capability that is provided by destroyers and cruisers at a time when the Navy is facing more sophisticated threats from aircraft and missiles.
“If you were serious about facing down the Chinese, you’d probably want more of that than less,” said Friedman.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are produced at two shipyards, Maine’s Bath Iron Works, a General Dynamics subsidiary, and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi. A Bath spokesman declined to comment.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King, of Maine, called the proposal “an abrupt reversal of the Navy’s plan to increase the size of the fleet.”
Record for longest spaceflight by a woman set
A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission.
Christina Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She broke the record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017.
Koch is expected to spend a total of 328 days, or nearly 11 months, on board the space station before returning to Earth. Missions are typically six months, but NASA announced in April that it was extending her mission until February.
The U.S. record for longest space flight is 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016. The world record is 15 months set in the 1990s by a Russian cosmonaut aboard the former Mir space station.
Koch’s extended mission will help NASA learn about the effects of long spaceflights, data that NASA officials have said is needed to support future deep space exploration missions to the Moon and Mars.
Before breaking the endurance record for a woman in space, Koch set another milestone as part of the first all-female spacewalking team in October. It was Koch’s fourth spacewalk.
She previously said she took a lot of helpful advice from Kelly’s 2017 autobiography “Endurance.”
—Associated Press