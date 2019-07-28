The faces of Baltimore

A boy rides his bicycle Monday, July 29. 2019 after volunteering to paint a mural outside the New Song Community Church in the Sandtown section of Baltimore. In the latest rhetorical shot at lawmakers of color, President Donald Trump over the weekend vilified Rep. Elijah Cummings majority-black Baltimore district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)