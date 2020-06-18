Former Bumble Bee CEO gets jail in price fixing conspiracy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been sentenced to more than three years in jail for his role in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving three major companies, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Christopher Lischewski was also ordered Tuesday to pay a $100,000 fine in addition to serving a 40-month term.
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a statement that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to wrongdoing at top corporate levels.
“Executives who cheat American consumers out of the benefits of competition will be brought to justice, particularly when their antitrust crimes affect the most basic necessity, food,” Delrahim said.
A federal grand jury in San Francisco indicted Lischewski in May 2018. He pleaded not guilty but late last year a jury convicted him of a single count of participating in a conspiracy to fix prices of canned tuna.
The Justice Department said the court found that the three-year conspiracy affected hundreds of millions of dollars in canned tuna sales.
Bumble Bee pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a $25 million fine and StarKist Co. was fined $100 million.
Three executives who were charged along with Lischewski pleaded guilty and testified at his trial.
The scheme came to light after the failure of an attempt by Thai Union Group’s Chicken of to buy San Diego-based Bumble Bee in 2015, according to court records.
Chicken of the Sea executives then alerted federal investigators, who agreed to shield the company from criminal prosecution in exchange for cooperation.
The Justice Department said its San Francisco antitrust division and the FBI are continuing to investigate the packaged-seafood industry and are seeking any information on anti-competitive conduct including price fixing and bid rigging.
Senate GOP proposes policing changes in ‘Justice Act’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democratic policing legislation with a bill that stays clear of federal mandates.
The “Justice Act” is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believes America is not a racist country but “the stain is not totally gone” from slavery and the Civil War.
He said the chamber will move swiftly to floor debate next week.
The GOP proposal includes an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race. The Senate’s lone black Republican, Tim Scott of South Carolina, led a task force of GOP senators compiling the package.
Scott spoke of his own experiences being stopped by police — including once this year — and urged colleagues to understand it’s “not a binary choice” between supporting law enforcement or people of color.
“We hear you,” Scott said, addressing himself to the families of those Americans killed by police. “I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person and his concern when he stopped by law enforcement officers.”
McConnell said Republicans are “serious about making a law” and challenged Democrats to support it. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer immediately criticized the legislation, saying it was clear that the GOP bill “does not rise to the moment” and would provide less accountability than House Democrats’ version.
The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as that Democratic proposal, which the House Judiciary Committee is considering on Wednesday before an expected House vote next week. But it shows how swiftly the national debate has been transformed as Republicans embrace a new priority in an election year.
The GOP legislation would beef up requirements for law enforcement to compile use-of-force reports under a new George Floyd and Walter Scott Notification Act, named for the Minnesota man whose May 25 death sparked worldwide protests over police violence, and Scott, a South Carolina man shot by police after a traffic stop in 2015. Scott is not related to the senator.
Civil rights groups call for ‘pause’ on Facebook ads
Several civil rights and other advocacy groups are calling on large advertisers to stop Facebook ad campaigns during July because they say the social network isn’t doing enough to curtail racist and violent content on its platform.
The groups in the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, launched Wednesday, include Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color Of Change, Free Press and Common Sense.
“It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will upend the integrity of our elections as we head into 2020,” said NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement.
The groups say that Facebook amplifies white supremacists, allows posts that incite violence and contain political propaganda and misinformation, and doesn’t stop “bad actors using the platform to do harm.” They want to apply public pressure on Facebook to “stop generating ad revenue from hateful content, provide more support to people who are targets of racism and hate, and to increase safety for private groups on the platform.”
Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment.
The big tech companies have struggled over how to manage the floods of posts and videos that users put on their platforms every day. Facebook’s employees recently publicly criticized Zuckerberg for deciding to leave up posts by President Donald Trump that suggested police-brutality protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.
— Associated Press