Food banks hit hard by shortage

Grant Mock, a PFC with the California National Guard, places cereal in a box of food supplies at the Sacramento Food Bank in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Food banks have been hit hard by a shortage of volunteers due to the mandatory stay-at-home order caused by the coronavirus. Mock and other members of the 115th Regional Support Group are supplementing food bank staff to ensure the food bank continues provide food to those in need.