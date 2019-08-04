J
udge: Ogden man’s murder trial still set to begin Sept. 17
OGDEN (AP) — It appears the trial of an Ogden man accused of murder will go forward next month as scheduled.
The Standard-Examiner reports that a district judge denied two motions in the case that might have pushed back the trial’s start.
Jose Robert Zamora is accused of one count of murder and obstruction of justice.
The 23-year-old Zamora pleaded not guilty to both charges during a preliminary hearing in December and his trial is set to begin on Sept. 17.
Zamora was charged in connection with the death of his 74-year-old neighbor.
The victim’s body was found bloodied and beaten in July 2018 behind a restaurant.
Zamora is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
2 Arizona residents, North Dakota woman killed on Utah crash
MONTICELLO (AP) — Authorities say two Arizona residents and a North Dakota woman are dead after a head-on collision in Utah involving an SUV and a pickup truck.
Utah Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred Saturday afternoon near Monticello in San Juan County.
They say the truck apparently veered onto the northbound lane of State Route 191 and collided with the SUV towing a boat.
Authorities say a 75-year-old man and 73-year-old woman were the only occupants in the SUV and the two Arizona residents died at the scene.
Their names weren’t immediately available Sunday.
A 68-year-old North Dakota woman was a passenger in the truck and authorities say she also was declared dead at the scene.
The truck’s driver was listed in critical condition after being airlifted to a Colorado hospital.
California hospitals disagree with new earthquake standards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California hospital spent $72 million on a building designed to do two things after an earthquake: stay standing and stay open.
But when a pair of strong earthquakes struck the region last month, the hospital couldn’t use it.
Structurally, the building was OK. But some broken pipes flooded a room of mechanical and electrical equipment, and water leaked into operating rooms and elevator shafts. The hospital in Ridgecrest, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, had to evacuate the building as a precaution.
Now, Ridgecrest Regional is joining hospitals across the state in questioning standards designed to keep hospitals open after earthquakes. The rules are set to take effect in 2030.
Most hospitals in earthquake-prone California have met regulations designed to keep buildings from collapsing in an earthquake. But administrators say the standards for keeping the doors open after quakes are pricey and will force some hospitals to raise health care costs, cut services or close.
“Just having a building is a very narrow thing of what it takes to have health care,” Ridgecrest Regional CEO Jim Suver said. “That’s why I think it makes some sense, personally, for us to look at the 2030 standards. It’s not that they are bad, (but) they are tremendously expensive.”
In the case of Ridgecrest Regional, the standards didn’t help, he said.
Suver said he had assumed the expensive building would be the hospital’s lifeline after an earthquake. But the only way the hospital could stay open was to rely on its undamaged 1960s-era buildings — buildings it had planned to retrofit or replace in the next decade.
Labor unions, meanwhile, are defending the standards, pointing out hospitals have had nearly three decades to comply. Changing them now would be a “multibillion bailout on seismic safety standards,” according to Stephanie Roberson, director of government relations for the California Nurses Association.