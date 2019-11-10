Man dies while making a homemade explosive device
NEW HARMONY (AP) — Authorities in Utah say man has died while making a homemade explosive device at a Washington County home.
County sheriff’s officials say incident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The man’s name is being withheld until authorities can notify his family.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the town of New Harmony, which is near St. George.
They say the explosion occurred in a garage of the residence and no other explosive devices were found.
Although the dead man was previously known to law enforcement, detectives say they haven’t discovered any evidence to indicate an intended target for the device.
Hispanic immigrant in line to lead US Catholic bishops
Clergy sex abuse is once again on the agenda as U.S. Catholic bishops meet this week — but so is a potentially historic milestone: Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, an immigrant from Mexico, is widely expected to win election as the first Hispanic president of the bishops’ national conference.
Gomez, 67, is currently the conference’s vice president — a post that by tradition serves as springboard to the presidency. In terms of doctrine, Gomez is considered a practical-minded conservative, but he is an outspoken advocate of a welcoming immigration policy that would include a path to citizenship for many immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
In August, after a gunman targeting Mexicans killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Gomez wrote a powerful blog post condemning white supremacy and noting that Spanish was spoken in North America before English was.
“Men and women do not become less than human, less a child of God, because they are ‘undocumented,’” Gomez wrote. “Yet, in our nation, it has become common to hear migrants talked about and treated as if they are somehow beneath caring about. “
The three-day meeting, opening on Monday, will mark the end of the three-year presidential term of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the archbishop of Galveston-Houston.
At the two most recent national assemblies that DiNardo presided over, the church’s persisting clergy sex-abuse crisis — and the often tentative response to it — dominated the proceedings. At this week’s assembly, the topic may surface only occasionally — for example in a scheduled update on establishing a nationwide, third-party reporting system for abuse or misconduct by bishops.
Also on the agenda are proposed changes in the process of “priestly formation” — the preparation of seminarians to become ordained priests. In recent years, amid the sex-abuse crisis, there has been increased focus on psychological evaluations of seminary applicants and students to reduce the likelihood of ordaining priests who would be prone to sexual misconduct.
— Associated Press
Community members attacked in Mexico doubt they’ll return
PHOENIX (AP) — A Utah man who helped get his mother and other family members safely out of northern Mexico after nine people were killed in an apparent ambush said Sunday that most fled to Arizona with whatever they could fit in their cars and trucks and they’ll likely never return.
More than 100 people left their rural community in northern Mexico on Saturday in an 18-vehicle caravan after the attack Monday in which nine women and children were killed by what authorities say were hit men from drug cartels.
“I went down there to get my mother and get my family out, my brothers and sisters and lots of kids,” Mike Hafen said Sunday in telephone interview from his sister’s home in Phoenix.
“They’ve been down there for 47 years. They left with the bare minimum, whatever they could fit in the back of my pickup,” Hafen added. “After 47 years of living, they almost had to walk away from everything.”
Hafen said many of his family and friends think they’ll never return to Mexico because of the drug cartels.
“It’s getting worse. There’s nothing but corruption. You don’t know who you can trust,” Hafen said. “Some of my family say they don’t think they will ever be going back.
“It’s pretty hard on everyone and it’s sad. I grew up there. It was an awesome place to live. I love the place. Growing up there, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” added Hafen, 54, who moved to Utah 15 years ago. “But what the cartels doing what they’re doing, it’s not safe. We have found that out.”
Monday’s deadly attack occurred as the women traveled with their children to visit relatives. Eight children, some mere infants, survived the ambush.