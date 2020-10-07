Police release details of Taylor investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police files released Wednesday detail contacts between Breonna Taylor and a former boyfriend who was suspected of drug dealing but include him saying in a recorded jailhouse conversation on the day she was fatally shot by police that they had not “been around each other” in more than two months.
The files contain conflicting information about when the contacts ended between Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. Other evidence suggests Taylor and Glover were together in the same vehicle a month before she was killed by police gunfire in her home on March 13.
In the jailhouse conversation, Glover said he and Taylor had not “been around each other in over two months.”
“I ain’t got nothing going on with Bre no more,” he told a woman whose name was redacted from the report.
But on Feb. 13, the evidence shows, a pole camera showed Glover driving a car registered to Taylor. He pulled up in front of a residence and went inside. A couple of minutes later, Taylor got out of the passenger side of the car, looked around for a few seconds and then got back in the vehicle. Glover soon left the home, got back in the car and drove off.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical tech studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times after being roused from sleep by police at her door. The warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation, and no drugs were found at her home.
The case has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. When police came through the door using a battering ram, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once.
Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar said the release of the files was “long overdue.”
“We think the public is going to understand even more so why we’re so frustrated with how this investigation went down and why there was no criminal accountability,” he said by phone.
As for the investigative accounts regarding Taylor and Glover, he said: “You don’t see anything in these files that denotes any sort of connection between the two of them for the vast majority of February and March. So it still begs the question, what made them decide ... to go hit this (Taylor’s) house.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it was important to release the police investigation files as quickly as possible, after making “necessary redactions.” Much of the information in the files was included in records from the grand jury proceedings released last week, he said.
Principal sorry for incident over racial unity shirts
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (AP) — The interim principal at a Kansas City-area high school has apologized for storming onto a volleyball court before a girls game and demanding that the team take off their racial unity T-shirts.
Students said the T-shirts — emblazoned with the words “Together We Rise” and three raised fists in different skin tones — are meant to promote racial equality and unity.
The incident unfolded when the Park Hill South High School’s girls volleyball team wore the T-shirts for warm-ups before their Sept. 29 game against North Kansas City High School, WDAF-TV reported.
Kerrie Herren, the interim principal at Park Hill South, made them remove the T-shirts that they were wearing over their uniforms.
“It was extremely embarrassing and disappointing because we were wearing them in unity with North Kansas City, and they had to watch as we took the shirts off and they were allowed to keep theirs on,” said volleyball player Abbie Day, a senior at Park Hill South.
Day said she saw the shirts at a unity march over the summer and wanted to use the volleyball team as the platform for their unity message in her senior year of high school.
When asked if he had a message for the girls, Herron said Tuesday: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I hurt you. I’m sorry that I may have embarrassed you. I’m sorry that my quick action ultimately had bigger consequences than what I thought they were at the moment, and I would like any opportunity to continue the conversation and make it right.”
Herren told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he asked the students to remove their shirts because he had received a complaint from a parent that there were students on the team who did not feel comfortable purchasing or wearing it.
After the game, Herren and another staff member told team members they worried that the T-shirts represent a political movement rather than student speech, and that wearing them could be as inappropriate as wearing shirts that promoted the Ku Klux Klan.
“That example was used and should never have been used because there is no comparison between what the KKK stands for and what these students were trying to do,” he said.
Man pleads not guilty in death over mask spatWEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York bar patron accused of giving a fatal shove to an 80-year-old man during a confrontation about the need to wear a mask has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide.
Donald Lewinski, 65, entered a plea of not guilty at a court on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance, his attorney Barry Covert said.
Rocco Sapienza confronted Lewinski at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said Monday. Lewinski then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor, District Attorney John Flynn said.
Sapienza was knocked unconscious. He died of his injuries Oct. 1, WIVB-TV reported.
Covert, Lewinski’s attorney, called Sapienza’s death a tragedy, but said in an email to The Associated Press that “we received witness statements that make it very clear that the victim was the aggressor.”
Sapienza was disgruntled for multiple reasons, including that Lewinski’s son’s band was playing a show in the parking lot and had occupied the space Sapienza usually parked in, Covert said.
“He was initially disgruntled that the band set up in the parking lot that prevented him from using his usual parking spot,” Covert said. “He was disgruntled that he could hear the music inside, and he was unhappy that my client and other people were bringing tables and chairs from inside the bar outside to the patrons who were enjoying the band out in the parking lot.”
Lewinski was wearing a neck gaiter as a face covering and did forget to raise it over his nose and mouth when he came back and forth inside the bar, Covert said, but added Lewinski, “when asked to put his mask on, did so readily.”
As a condition of his release, West Seneca Town Justice Shannon Filbert ordered Lewinski to stay away from Sapienza’s widow, prohibited him from posting about the case on social media, barred him from entering bars or restaurants and prohibited him from possessing any guns.
West Seneca is a suburb of Buffalo in western New York.