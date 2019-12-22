Nebraska man is charged in 1982 Utah cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nebraska man has been formally charged in a Utah cold case homicide from 1982.
The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Bryan Reed of Sioux City was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with criminal homicide, second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.
Reed is being held on $1 million bond in Nebraska’s Dakota County Jail as he awaits extradition to Utah.
It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.
The Deseret News reports Reed was 17 years old in August 1982 when he allegedly entered 72-year-old Wilhelmina Reid’s home in Salt Lake City through a bathroom window.
Prosecutors say Reed allegedly struck the woman multiple times with a baseball bat for an unknown reason, then went back to his house where he washed his clothes.
Reed lived with his stepmother at the time, across the street from the elderly woman’s house.
Authorities say Reed left Utah to attend school in Nebraska the same day his neighbor was killed.
Salt Lake police collected several pieces of evidence from the crime scene in 1982, including DNA from the victim’s nightgown, footprints and fingerprints.
Court documents show DNA taken from the nightgown was tested against swabs taken from Reed and showed he was a possible contributor.
White House predicts Pelosi to ‘yield’ on impeachment delay
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in hopes of shaping the upcoming Senate trial.
The House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump, who became only the third president in U.S. history to be formally charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Pelosi has declined to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until Republicans provide details on witnesses and testimony, forestalling a trial that is likely to result in Trump’s acquittal on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
Meanwhile, an influential senator and key Trump ally predicted that the drive for new testimony by Pelosi, D-Calif. and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would be for naught.
“She will yield. There’s no way she can hold this position,” said Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. “We think her case is going nowhere.’’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Schumer have been at an impasse over the issue of new testimony, leaving open the possibility of a protracted delay until the articles are delivered. Trump complained Saturday that the holdup was “unfair” and claimed that Democrats were violating the Constitution, as the delay threatened to prolong the pain of impeachment and cast uncertainty on the timing of the vote Trump is set to claim as vindication.
Schumer told reporters in New York that ‘‘the Senate is yearning to give President Trump due process, which means that documents and witnesses should come forward.. What is a trial with no witnesses and no documents. It’s a sham trial.”
Short called Pelosi’s delay unacceptable, saying she’s “trampling” Trump’s rights to “rush this through, and now we’re going to hold it up to demand a longer process in the Senate with more witnesses.”
13 wounded in shooting at memorial for slain person
CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a house party held in honor of someone who was killed in April left 13 people wounded, four of them critically, Chicago police said.
The shooting stemmed from a dispute at the memorial party, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at an early morning news conference. He said shots were first fired just after 12:30 a.m.
The victims range in age from 16 to 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”
Two people were being questioned, Waller said. One of them was arrested with a weapon, he said, while the other was wounded. Waller said police recovered a revolver.
“It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” Waller said.
Waller did not provide details on the person who was being memorialized, including who the person was. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who visited victims Sunday, said the party was celebrating the birthday of a person who had been killed.
Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, a predominantly low-income stretch of the city roughly 10 miles southwest of downtown that has high crime. The shooting started inside, then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. Shots were also fired at a third place nearby, Waller said.
He described the shooting as an “isolated incident.”
The shooting comes as the city has been on the verge of closing out 2019 with sizable drops in shootings and homicides for the third straight year. Through roughly mid-December, about 475 people were killed, compared with 549 in 2018, which is a 14% drop. In 2016, the number of homicides was roughly 750, according to Chicago police data.
Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Peering over the side of his skiff anchored in the middle of New Hampshire’s Great Bay, Fred Short liked what he saw.
Just below the surface, the 69-year-old marine ecologist noticed beds of bright green seagrass swaying in the waist-deep water. It was the latest sign that these plants with ribbon-like strands, which had declined up to 80% since the 1990s, were starting to bounce back with improved water quality. Seven rivers carry pollution from 52 communities in New Hampshire and Maine into the 1,020-square-mile bay.
“It actually looks better than it did last year at this time and better than has in many years,” said Short, a noted seagrass expert who coordinates the monitoring of 135 sites around the world from his University of New Hampshire lab.
“You see here,” he said, glancing into the water. “It’s nearly 100% cover. You look to the bottom. You can’t see the mud. You just see eelgrass. That is as dense as it gets. That’s a really good sign.”
Seagrass beds in New Hampshire and along shorelines around the world are important because they have been found to provide food and shelter for fish, shellfish and sea turtles. They also blunt the impacts of ocean acidification, reduce coastal erosion and keep the water clean by filtering out excessive nutrients.
Their comeback in the Great Bay gives hope for recovery elsewhere.