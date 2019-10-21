University students rally before shooting-death anniversary
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Utah students have walked out of class the day before the one-year anniversary of a student’s death, marking the latest sign of continuing fallout over the slaying of Lauren McCluskey by her ex-boyfriend.
More than 100 students gathered Monday to share their own experiences feeling unsafe on campus and urge administrators to do more to prevent another attack like the one on the 21-year-old track athlete.
McCluskey had reported being harassed by the man several times before he killed her. An investigation showed officers missed chances to prevent her death, but no one was disciplined over the handling of the case.
Her parents are suing, and student leaders have also issued a formal condemnation.
University officials have said they are committed to improving campus safety and taking steps to address gaps.
Utah’s vaping illness count hits 98 as tally continues to rise
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say the number of cases of lung damage linked to vaping is up to 98, with 15 more potential cases being investigated.
The new tally announced Monday by the state Department of Health is a rise from 83 cases reported last week. Most patients are in their 20s or 30s, and most of the people who have become sick are men.
So far, one person has died from vaping in Utah. Health officials say the person died from a vaping-related injury and had recently vaped THC before they died.
Officials said unregulated vaping products containing marijuana’s high-inducing ingredient, THC, are likely driving the outbreak.
U.S. government health officials have identified nearly 1,500 cases and at least 33 deaths in the nationwide outbreak.
Affordable housing among striking Chicago teachers’ demands
CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago teachers who are seeking smaller class sizes and higher pay also are demanding that the nation’s third-largest city do more to lower housing costs and put more resources into helping homeless students.
The demand for affordable housing citywide — for students and their financially-strapped families as well as for school employees — stands as a dramatic example of organized labor’s effort to expand bargaining beyond bread-and-butter issues.
The pursuit is part of the union’s “social justice” agenda and is a unique departure from standard negotiating tactics. Despite early rejection by city officials, teachers argue that the issue belongs on the bargaining table.
After months of negotiating, the Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members began striking Thursday along with thousands of support staff.
Talks that continued through the weekend and into Monday made some progress but didn’t resolve key disagreements, including teachers’ demands for stricter class size limits and more support staff in schools, and classes remained canceled for more than 300,000 students.
The union on Monday also flatly rejected Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s request to return to classrooms while contract talks continue.
Neither side has spoken publicly about any discussion of the affordable housing issue during bargaining sessions. But the union has made clear that the issue is an important one for its membership.
Chicago is certainly not the only U.S. city where the issue of affordable housing for teachers and other school employees is significant. But Robert Bruno, a professor of labor and employment at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said he doesn’t know of any other cities in which the issue has pushed its way into contract negotiations.
Trump viewed Ukraine as an adversary, not an ally, witnesses report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Behind closed doors, President Donald Trump has made his views on Ukraine clear: “They tried to take me down.”
The president, according to people familiar with testimony in the House impeachment investigation, sees the Eastern European ally, not Russia, as responsible for the interference in the 2016 election that was investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.
It’s a view denied by the intelligence community, at odds with U.S. foreign policy and dismissed by many of Trump’s fellow Republicans, but part of a broader skepticism of Ukraine being shared with Trump by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his key regional ally Viktor Orban of Hungary.
Trump’s embrace of an alternative view of Ukraine suggests the extent to which his approach to Kyiv — including his request, now central to the impeachment inquiry, that the Ukraine president do him a “favor” and investigate Democrats — was colored by a long-running, unproven conspiracy theory that has circulated online and in some corners of conservative media.
On Monday, Trump derided the impeachment probe anew as a “witch hunt,” insisting that he did nothing wrong in his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
But those testifying in the impeachment inquiry, now entering its fifth week, are recalling that Trump’s views on Ukraine were seen as a problem by some in the administration.
Some of those testifying recalled a May meeting at the White House when U.S. officials, just back from attending Zelenskiy’s inauguration in Kyiv, briefed Trump.
Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, special envoy Kurt Volker and other witnesses have described Trump as suspicious of Ukraine despite well-established American support for the fledgling democracy there. That’s according to publicly released transcripts, as well as people familiar with the private testimony to impeachment investigators. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.
Several witnesses have testified that Trump believed Ukraine wanted to destroy his presidency.
One career State Department official, George Kent, told lawmakers that Putin and Orban had soured Trump’s attitude toward Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have been foes since Putin’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, as Kyiv tries to align with the West, while Putin and Orban grow closer.
“President Trump was skeptical,” Sondland testified, according to his written remarks. Sondland said that only later did he understand that Trump, by connecting the Ukrainians with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was interested in probing the 2016 election as well as the family of his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.
“It was apparent to all of us that the key to changing President Trump’s mind on Ukraine was Mr. Giuliani.”