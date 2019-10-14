Ex-National Security Council official testifies to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, testified to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Hill wouldn’t comment as she arrived on Capitol Hill, but her attorney said she had received a congressional subpoena and would “comply and answer questions” from lawmakers. She resigned from the White House National Security Council over the summer.
She is the first White House official to appear as part of the House impeachment inquiry . Her appearance comes despite a White House vow to halt any and all cooperation with what it termed the “illegitimate” impeachment probe. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether they had sought to limit Hill’s testimony.
Republicans called on Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, to release transcripts of the depositions to the public. The California Democrat said Sunday that having witnesses appear behind closed doors would prevent them from knowing what other witnesses said.
“We want to make sure that we meet the needs of the investigation and not give the president or his legal minions the opportunity to tailor their testimony and in some cases fabricate testimony to suit their interests,” Schiff said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House oversight committee, said he learned Monday morning that Schiff had subpoenaed Hill.
“She was going to come, she’d agreed to come, she was going to come voluntarily but he’s going to subpoena her, I believe, so he could ask certain questions and again keep those secret except for the certain things he wants to leak,” Jordan said. “The tragedy here and the crime here is that the American people don’t get to see what’s going on in these sessions.”
Latest deadly police shooting raises questions about tactics
On any given day in the U.S., police respond to thousands of non-emergency calls asking them to check on someone’s home. Most such visits prove uneventful. A few, like one over the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, end up with someone getting killed by police.
Experts in law enforcement training and tactics say there is a multitude of questions raised by the shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, who was cut down at her home by a bullet fired through a window by an officer responding to a call in the middle of the night about her front door being open.
Among the questions: Did the neighbor who made the call see or hear something that raised alarm bells? What, if anything, happened that made the officer believe there was an imminent threat? Why not just knock on the door and announce that a police officer was there?
Experts say there’s no one correct way for officers to respond to such calls. It can depend on a number of variables. At police academies around the country, recruits spend hours being put through simulations of a variety of calls designed to show them ways to de-escalate situations or prevent unjustified shootings.
In this case, Fort Worth police and the mayor said Monday that there was nothing to justify the officer firing his weapon; the police chief said he was prepared to fire the officer, Aaron Dean, 34, but he resigned first. Dean had been on the force for a year and a half.
The very nature of the call — made to a non-emergency line and not reporting any crime in progress — might suggest it would be simple and straightforward. But Maria Haberfeld, an expert in police training and procedures and a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said many factors must be taken into consideration, such as whether police have had previous trouble at a certain address or neighborhood, or whether the officer heard or saw something that appeared to pose an immediate threat.
“You can’t completely dismiss the possible danger in a wellness call. It’s not clear-cut, black and white in that sense,” she said.
Fort Worth police said officers responded about 2:25 a.m. Saturday. Video from the officer bodycam shows him walking around the home, holding a flashlight, and then standing outside a window.
Police said in a statement that officers saw someone near a window inside the home and that one of them drew his gun and fired after “perceiving a threat.” On the video released by police, one officer shouts, “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” then fires a split-second later.
White House: Trump to watch violent parody, ‘condemns it’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump has yet to watch a graphically violent parody video that depicts a likeness of him shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the news media, but based on what he’s heard, he “strongly condemns” it.
The parody was shown at a meeting of Trump supporters at his Miami resort.
The video portrays Trump’s critics and media members as parishioners in a church fleeing his gruesome rampage. The fake Trump strikes the late Sen. John McCain in the neck, hits and stabs TV personality Rosie O’Donnell in the face, lights Sen. Bernie Sanders’ head on fire and shoots or otherwise assaults people whose faces are replaced with news organization logos.
Trump’s face is superimposed on a killer’s body. Among the targets: former President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Rep. Adam Schiff, who as Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is leading the impeachment inquiry of Trump.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a tweet that Trump will see the video shortly and that, “based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video.”
The video and its screening were first reported by The New York Times.
The “unauthorized video” was shown last week “in a side room” at an American Priority conference at Trump’s Doral Miami resort, the event’s organizer, Alex Phillips, said in a statement. Trump was not present for the event.
“This video was not approved, seen, or sanctioned” by the event’s organizers, Phillips said.
The setting for the massacre depicted is the video is the “Church of Fake News,” echoing Trump’s familiar refrain about news stories and organizations that he deems unfair.
CNN, The Washington Post, BBC, PBS, NBC and Politico are among the news organizations depicted as victims of the fake Trump’s violent fury.
The video also includes the logo for Trump’s 2020 campaign, but spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the “video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence.”
The White House Correspondents Association, which represents journalists covering the president, had issued a statement late Sunday saying it was “horrified” by the content and calling on Trump to offer his condemnation.
“All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents,” said Jonathan Karl, WHCA president. “We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.”
The video appears to have first been posted to a YouTube page in July 2018, where it has been viewed more than 100,000 times since. The YouTube video uses a violent clip from the 2014 spy thriller “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” In the original scene, actor Colin Firth is depicted shooting a crowd of churchgoers.
The channel frequently posts violent parody videos of Trump playing popular movie superheroes or assassins. An email account listed for the YouTube channel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Phillips told the Times the video was played as part of a “meme exhibit” and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference “in any official capacity.”
“American Priority rejects all political violence,” he told the paper.