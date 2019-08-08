Trump heads for golf club holiday — but summer storms loom
NEW YORK (AP) — Now is the summer (vacation) of the president’s discontent.
As Donald Trump prepares to leave Friday for his annual August holiday at his lush New Jersey golf club, he’s confronting a storm of crises, at home and abroad, that could set the course for his upcoming re-election bid.
With his poll numbers stalled and his ability to rally the country questioned, he’s being tested by an escalating trade war with China that may slow the economy, rising tensions with both Iran and North Korea and, in the aftermath of the latest mass shootings, pressure to act on guns and face accusations of his own role in fostering an environment of hate.
The dark clouds are converging as the president’s bid for a second term takes on new urgency. Trump exudes confidence but as the two dozen Democrats eager to take his job sharpen their attacks, the White House — or, for the next 10 days, the clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey — will have to mount a multifront effort rooted in maintaining his base rather than trying to expand it.
“There are often presidents facing reelection who face an onslaught,” said Douglas Brinkley, presidential historian at Rice University. “Those are the times when you need to heal the nation’s wounds or make your case for a real change. But Trump long ago decided that he was going to try to be a president who divided and conquered to intimidate friend and foe alike.”
Unlike other embattled incumbents at this point in their terms, Trump does not face a serious primary challenge. His vise-like grip on the Republican Party has warded off insurgencies like Ronald Reagan’s challenge to Gerald Ford in 1976 or Pat Buchanan’s to George H.W. Bush in 1992, allowing him to focus solely on his foes across the aisle.
Trump has long bristled at the term “vacation” and is expected to hold a handful of official events and trips while settled in New Jersey’s horse country. But aides say his attention will be focused on golf, cable news and Twitter. They often worry about the scattershot outbursts — such as his “fire and fury” to North Korea in 2017 — that can emerge when Trump escapes Washington and has more access to his friends and less to his staff.
When Robert Mueller’s Russia probe wound down, culminating in the special counsel’s appearance before Congress last month, a sense of relief permeated the West Wing, which was finally free of the investigation that has shadowed the administration since its earliest days. But Trump’s punitive trade tariffs, his racially inflammatory language and now a renewed national call for action on gun control have created internal pressure on the president and his staff.
His reelection strategy, which has placed white grievance and immigration at the forefront in an effort that his aides say is designed to activate his base of conservative voters, represents an approach not seen by an American president in the modern era. Already condemned by Democrats, Trump’s language has come under increased scrutiny this week after a warning similar to his about a “Hispanic invasion” was found in the rambling screed linked to the gunman who killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas.
Trump fundraiser puts billionaire host on the defensive
WASHINGTON (AP) — A billionaire New York investor and owner of the Miami Dolphins who is hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for Donald Trump on Friday also has a financial interest in the president’s business empire — including his iconic Manhattan tower.
Shortly after Trump’s election, Stephen M. Ross tried to take over Ladder Capital, one of Trump’s biggest creditors, which also holds a mortgage on Trump Tower. Though the takeover failed, Ross’ private equity firm Related Companies purchased an $80 million stake in Ladder, which is still owed more than $100 million by Trump, records show.
The campaign fundraiser at Ross’ home in the Hamptons, with tickets costing up to $250,000, provides another stark example of the intersection between Trump’s business and political interests, the sort of comingling of wealth and power that Trump crusaded against during the 2016 race when he derided politicians for taking money from special interests.
“It’s another reminder of how the president’s refusal to divest from the Trump Organization continues to present potential conflicts of interest,” said Brendan Fischer, an attorney with the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. “We don’t know what they might want, or what they might be getting in return.”
Unlike other presidents, Trump has refused to divest himself from his business holdings, and he is not legally required to do so. His campaign did not respond to repeated request for comment on Thursday.
Daniel I. Weiner, a former Federal Election Commission attorney, said concern about the influence big donors may wield over a president is not unique to Trump.
“It’s not that this is some completely new universe that we’re living in. It’s that longstanding problems with our political system are now on steroids,” said Weiner, who is now senior counsel at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. “It becomes very hard to know where a president’s personal and political interests end and his service to the public interest begins.”
The fundraiser, which was first reported by the Washington Post, has already set off a wave of bad publicity for Ross and Related Companies, which also owns Equinox, an upscale chain of athletic clubs, and the indoor cycling studio SoulCycle.
Billionaire: Epstein misappropriated ‘vast sums’ of wealth
NEW YORK (AP) — The retail titan behind Victoria’s Secret has accused the financier Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating “vast sums” of his fortune while managing his personal finances more than a decade ago.
Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner said in a letter Wednesday that he recovered “some of the funds” but severed ties with Epstein in 2007 as sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in Florida.
The letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which put the amount of misappropriated money at more than $46 million.
It’s unclear whether Wexner reported the allegations to law enforcement.
“This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now,” Wexner wrote.
He added that he was “sickened” by Epstein’s alleged abuse of dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida.
Epstein, 66, has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
Wexner is the founder and chief executive officer of L Brands, a fashion retailer based in Ohio. The company’s board recently hired an outside law firm to review any role Epstein may have played at the business.
Epstein managed Wexner’s fortune beginning in the late 1980s and helped straighten out the finances for a real estate development Wexner was backing in a wealthy Columbus, Ohio, suburb.
It was through Wexner that Epstein acquired his seven-story Manhattan mansion less than a block from Central Park, a 21,000-square-foot residence that has been valued at about $77 million.