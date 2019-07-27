Utah won’t get funding for partial Medicaid boost
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected Utah’s planned request for enhanced federal funding for partial expansion of its Medicaid program, state officials said Saturday.
A statement released Saturday by Gov. Gary Herbert, Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson, all Republicans, said the White House told Utah officials late Friday that the state’s waiver request awaiting formal submission wouldn’t be approved.
The statement expressed disappointment but said the move doesn’t change the state’s April expansion of Medicaid coverage to additional low-income residents.
Instead, the administration’s position dealt with the state’s desire for the federal government to cover a larger share of the costs although Utah’s planned expansion wouldn’t extend eligibility to as many people as would the federal care overhaul.
Utah lawmakers earlier this year voters scaled back the Medicaid expansion approved by voters in November.
The Trump administration has said it supports repeal and replacement of the entire Affordable Care Act and is asking federal courts to declaw the Obama-era law declared unconstitutional.
A statement released Saturday by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the administration supports states’ efforts “to design innovative Medicaid demonstrations that improve outcomes and promote fiscal sustainability” but that providing enhanced federal funding “would invite continued reliance on a broken and unsustainable ‘Obamacare’ system.”
Utah lawmakers angered expansion advocates by reducing how many people would be covered. Lawmakers also added spending caps and work requirements.
As Utah seeks to host 2nd Olympics, upgrades continue
PARK CITY (AP) — Utah’s Olympic Park has announced an $11 million expansion to renovate training facilities and strengthen the state’s bid to host a second Winter Olympics.
Officials said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday that the project will add as many 10 new ski runs over the next five years, including some that will be suitable for world-class competitions, The Salt Lake Tribune reports .
New mountain bike trails are also planned on about 30 acres of mountainside at the Park City site that hosted bobsled, skeleton, luge, ski jumping and Nordic combined events during the 2002 Games.
The changes are part of a series of improvements in the works and planned at facilities used in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. State lawmakers said this year they are committed to spending nearly $40 million in taxpayer dollars over the next decade to maintain and upgrade the facilities even if Salt Lake City isn’t selected to host another Olympics.
The U.S. Olympic Committee last year chose Salt Lake City over Denver as a future bid city. Salt Lake City is hoping to be selected to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will choose a 2030 host by 2023 at the latest.
Utah’s capital city is among an increasingly small group of cities worldwide that has the venues needed for winter sports and the willingness to take on the costly task of hosting Olympics that have lost some of their cache.
Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn’t stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders’ call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump’s pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.
The politicians are depicting a system in meltdown. The numbers point to a different story, not as dire and more nuanced.
Government surveys show that about 90% of the population has coverage, largely preserving gains from President Barack Obama’s years. Independent experts estimate that more than half of the roughly 30 million uninsured people in the country are eligible for health insurance through existing programs.
Lack of coverage was a growing problem in 2010 when Democrats under Obama passed his health law. Now the bigger issue seems to be that many people with insurance are struggling to pay their deductibles and copays.
“We need to have a debate about coverage and cost, and we have seen less focus on cost than we have on coverage,” said Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet. He is among the Democratic presidential candidates who favor building on the current system, not replacing it entirely, as does Sanders. “The cost issue is a huge issue for the country and for families,” Bennet said.
A report this year by the Commonwealth Fund think tank in New York found fewer uninsured Americans than in 2010 but more who are “underinsured,” a term that describes policyholders exposed to high out-of-pocket costs, when compared with their individual incomes. The report estimated 44 million Americans were underinsured in 2018, compared with 29 million in 2010 when the law was passed. That’s about a 50% increase, with the greatest jump among people with employer coverage.
“When you have 90 percent of the American people covered and they are drowning in their health care bills, what they want to hear from politicians are plans that will address their health care costs, more than plans that will cover the remaining 10 percent,” said Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan research organization that tracks the health care system. “When Democrats talk about universal coverage more than health care costs, they are playing to the dreams of activists and progressives ... much less to the actual concerns of the 90 percent who have coverage today.”
Trump attacks majority-black district representative
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.
Trump lashed out in tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.” It was the president’s latest assault on a prominent lawmaker, and the people he represents, two weeks after he sparked nationwide controversy with racist tweets directed at four congresswomen of color.
His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals, and statements from the state’s Republican governor and lieutenant governor defending Cummings’ district and its people.
Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” after his public tongue-lashing of top Homeland Security officials over conditions for migrants detained along the southern border.
“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump tweeted. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”
Cummings replied directly to Trump on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”