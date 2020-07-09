Search continues for former 'Glee' actress

Members of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office search for former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest, northwest of Los Angeles. Rivera rented a boat Wednesday and her 4-year-old son was found alone on the boat. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)