DeVos speaks on religious schools

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. DeVos found an enthusiastic audience for her education policies at the event, and spoke about her belief that religious schools and colleges should be able to receive government support on an equal footing with public and other non-religious institutions. To that end, she recently proposed a federal tax credit that would help fund scholarships for private K-12 schools. Many public school advocates oppose the plan.