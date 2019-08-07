Thousands of dead fish wash up at Utah reservoir
OGDEN (AP) — Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore at a reservoir in northern Utah this summer.
The Standard-Examiner reports biologists with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have noticed a massive die-off of fish at Pineview Reservoir in Weber County.
Many of the fish were young black crappies. Black crappies are freshwater fish that like to live in flooded vegetation.
DWR aquatic biologist Chris Penne said the fish have likely died from overpopulation, hotter temperatures and receding water levels.
He said dropping water levels have forced the fish into shallow water along the shoreline where they become “stressed and crowded.”
There was a similar die-off of fish at Pineview last year that had affected hundreds of fish.
Penne said the fish will likely continue to die if temperatures stay hot in Utah.
Sound of falling sign sparks fear at Valley Fair Mall
WEST VALLEY CITY (AP) — Police say panic spread briefly through a Utah mall after a falling sign made a gunshot-like sound, reflecting widespread anxiety after recent back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
The Deseret News reports that no one was hurt and a search found no shooter at Valley Fair Mall on Tuesday night.
West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku says shoppers went running after someone yelled “shots!” when a sign fell over during a concert at the mall.
Word spread, and police arrived to find people running for the exits or hiding inside stores. Officers made a handful of arrests when fights broke out amid the chaos.
Vainuku says officers finished clearing the mall and determined there was no safety threat within about 20 minutes.
Oprah Winfrey praises her late friend Morrison
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey praised her late friend and idol, Toni Morrison, hailing the best-selling author’s “confidence and self-assuredness and nobility.”
Winfrey and Morrison knew each other for more than 20 years, dating back to when Winfrey was so determined to learn the author’s unlisted phone number that she called the local fire department. Winfrey said that when she started her book club in 1996, she was thinking of Morrison.
Winfrey recalled that when Morrison made her first appearance on “The Oprah Show,” she talked about raising her boys as a single mother and left many in the audience moved.
Winfrey said Morrison recalled that her boys used to complain that she would fuss at them when they entered her room, asking them to button their shirts or comb their hair. “What I realize is that what every child really wants to know is do your eyes light up when I enter the room?” Morrison said then.
Winfrey said Morrison’s lesson that day was larger than about children. It was about husbands, wives, lovers and anybody we care about.
“That’s the great memory and gift that I think that she gave to me and the audience. I think people will read her books. They will feel whatever they feel. They will experience literature at its finest. But do your eyes light up when I enter the room?” Winfrey said.
Winfrey’s memorable 2000 interview of Morrison will re-air Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Winfrey’s OWN channel.
Kutcher testimony supports doubt in murder trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for a man charged with killing two women and attempting to kill a third in Southern California told jurors in closing arguments Wednesday that actor Ashton Kutcher’s testimony helps point to a different suspect.
Attorney Daniel Nardoni tried to convince a jury that two other men may have been responsible a the stabbing deaths 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo is charged with, and in the case of Ashley Ellerin, who was killed in her Hollywood home in 2001, he said the testimony of Kutcher, who testified in the early days of the trial in May, was key when combined with two others.
“Ashton Kutcher is a celebrity star in the entertainment industry,” Nardoni said. “And I believe Ashton Kutcher is the star witness in this case.”
Kutcher was a few seasons into “That ’70s Show” and had just starred in the film “Dude, Where’s My Car?” He was not yet the household name and tabloid staple that he would become a few years later after marrying Demi Moore.
Ellerin was a 22-year-old fashion design student. The two were casual acquaintances with mutual friends, but both were newly single and planning to go out together the night Ellerin was killed.
The two last spoke at 8:24 p.m., when Kutcher testified that he told Ellerin he was running late and Ellerin told him she had just gotten out of the shower.
Nardoni told jurors that Ellerin’s apartment manager, an aspiring actor, testified that he was having a sexual relationship with her, and was in the house when Kutcher called. Nardoni told jurors the call could have made him angry and violent.
GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence, despite wrenching calls to “do something” in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings.
Instead, the Republican leader is taking a more measured approach, as GOP senators are talking frequently among themselves, and with the White House, in the face of mounting criticism that Congress is failing to act.
President Donald Trump is privately calling up senators — and publicly pushing for an expansion of background checks for firearms purchases — but McConnell knows those ideas have little Republican support. In fact, the White House threatened to veto a House-passed background checks bill earlier this year. Yet, as the nation reels from the frequency of shootings and their grave toll, McConnell’s unwillingness to confront the gun lobby or move more swiftly is coming under scrutiny.
“I can only do what I can do,” the president told reporters as he departed Washington for visits to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, where 31 people were killed in two mass shootings over the weekend.
On Wednesday, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown made a personal plea to Trump during his visit to “call on Sen. McConnell to bring the Senate back in session this week, to tell the Senate he wants the background checks bill that has already passed the House.”
House Democrats signed onto a letter urging McConnell to act immediately on the House-passed legislation, which would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including online and at gun shows. In Kentucky, where McConnell is recuperating from a weekend fall that left his shoulder fractured, activists have been demonstrating at his home and protesting at his downtown Louisville office.