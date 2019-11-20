Native Americans mark Alcatraz occupation anniversary

Jason Morsette, of New Town, North Dakota, looks out toward the bay and the Golden Gate Bridge through barred windows during ceremonies for the 50th anniversary of the Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in San Francisco. About 150 people gathered at Alcatraz to mark the 50th anniversary of a takeover of the island by Native American activists. Original occupiers, friends, family and others assembled Wednesday morning for a program that included prayer, songs and speakers. They then headed to the dock to begin restoring messages painted by occupiers on a former barracks building.