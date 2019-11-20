Possible meteor outburst this week worth a look up
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are predicting a rare meteor outburst this week that may be brief but incredibly intense.
A brilliant flurry in the sky near the Unicorn constellation is expected Thursday night over the eastern half of North America and all South America. The action should unfold early Friday morning over the western portions of Europe and Africa.
Hundreds of shooting stars may be visible as Earth plows through the dusty tail of an unidentified comet.
The alpha Monocerotids — named after the constellation Monoceros or the Unicorn — most recently produced an outburst in 1995.
NASA’s Ames Research Center scientist Peter Jenniskens and the Finnish Fireball Networks’ Esko Lyytinen anticipate another good show. They encourage stargazers to look up, but get out early because peak viewing time is short.
Lights turned out in California again with high wildfire danger
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. turned off electricity Wednesday for about 120,000 people in Northern California to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires as the region faced a new bout of windy and warm weather.
The utility originally said that about 150,000 customers, or about 375,000 people, would be affected by the outages but significantly lowered that number after some areas got rain or increased humidity that lowered the fire threat.
PG&E spokeswoman Ari Vanrenen said about 35,000 more people were told they could lose power later Wednesday if weather conditions do not improve in their communities. People who lost power were expected to get it back Thursday.
A virtually rainless fall has left brush bone-dry and forecasts called for low humidity and winds gusting at times to 55 mph, which could fling tree branches or other debris into power lines, causing sparks that could set catastrophic fires in the region, PG&E officials said.
The blackout is the latest in a series of massive outages by the country’s largest utility, including one last month that affected nearly 2.5 million people and outraged local officials and customers who accused the utility of overkill. Officials have accused the company of using the blackouts as a crutch after years of failing to harden its infrastructure to withstand fire weather.