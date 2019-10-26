Utah woman allegedly reports her own killing
BLUFFDALE, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities have charged a woman suspected of falsely reporting that her husband of 10 months killed her after catching him talking with another woman.
The Deseret News reported Thursday that 44-year-old Rebbecca Nielson was charged with emergency reporting abuse and criminal mischief.
Authorities say Nielson took her husband’s phone away during a June 25 argument about his text messages to another woman. The husband then went to an RV parked on their property to go to bed.
Authorities say the wife used his phone to text the same woman that he killed her while posing as her husband.
Authorities say the woman called 911 prompting a multiple-agency response including a SWAT team.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Nielson who could comment on the allegations.
Private prison firms form advocacy group
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top private prison companies have formed an advocacy group to rebut a growing backlash from Democratic presidential candidates and other industry critics.
The Day 1 Alliance announced its formation Friday. Tennessee-based CoreCivic will provide the group’s initial funding. Florida-based The GEO Group and Utah-based Management & Training Corporation will join in leadership roles.
Many Democratic presidential hopefuls have proposed ending federal private prisons, while a growing number of banks have halted their financing.
The Day 1 Alliance will promote the industry’s perspective through its website, Twitter and media relations efforts.
The group wants to clarify that its members don’t run facilities for immigrant children separated from parents. They each have ones that detain adult immigrants, while one CoreCivic center and one GEO facility house migrant mothers and their children together.
Trump: Russian probe will reveal ‘really bad things’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigating the investigators, the Justice Department is now scrutinizing the government’s Russia probe as a criminal matter, raising Democrats’ concerns that President Donald Trump may be using federal muscle to go after his opponents. Trump says to expect the probe to reveal “really bad things.”
Trump declared anew on Friday that the now-concluded special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election was a “hoax” designed to discredit his presidency.
Word of the criminal investigation comes as Trump is facing the separate House impeachment inquiry examining whether he withheld military aid to pressure the president of Ukraine to launch an investigation of political foe Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The person who confirmed the shift in the Justice investigation to a criminal probe was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press only on the condition of anonymity.
It is unclear what potential crimes are being investigated or what prompted the change. But the designation as a formal criminal investigation gives prosecutors the ability to issue subpoenas, empanel a grand jury, compel witnesses to give testimony and bring federal criminal charges.
The Justice Department had previously considered it to be an administrative review, and Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to lead the inquiry into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It’s unclear when Durham’s inquiry shifted to a criminal investigation.
Asked about the investigation on Friday, Trump said, “I can’t tell you what’s happening,” but “I will tell you this: I think you’re going to see a lot of really bad things.”
“I think you’ll see things that nobody would have believed,” he added.
Durham is examining what led the U.S. to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and the roles that various countries played in the U.S. probe. He is also investigating whether the surveillance and intelligence gathering methods used during the investigation were legal and appropriate.