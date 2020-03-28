‘Officers are scared out there’: COVID-19 hits US officers
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — More than a fifth of Detroit’s police force is quarantined; two officers have died from coronavirus and at least 39 have tested positive, including the chief of police.
For the 2,200-person department, that has meant officers working doubles and swapping between units to fill patrols. And everyone has their temperature checked before they start work.
An increasing number of police departments around the country are watching their ranks get sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S. The growing tally raises questions about how laws can and should be enforced during the pandemic, and about how departments will hold up as the virus spreads among those whose work puts them at increased risk of infection.
“I don’t think it’s too far to say that officers are scared out there,” said Sgt. Manny Ramirez, president of Fort Worth Police Officers Association.
Nearly 690 officers and civilian employees at police departments and sheriff’s offices around the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an Associated Press survey this week of over 40 law enforcement agencies, mostly in major cities. The number of those in isolation as they await test results is far higher in many places.
Anticipating shortages, police academies are accelerating coursework to provide reinforcements. Masks, gloves and huge volumes of hand sanitizer have been distributed. Roll call and staff meetings are happening outside, over the phone or online. Precinct offices, squad cars and equipment get deep cleaned in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Living outside lockdown: Beauty shops still open
ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — With South Carolina’s first coronavirus hot spot just a short jaunt up the highway, Johellen Lee hadn’t been out for anything but groceries for nearly a month.
“I looked like a hag,” she said.
So she headed to see her best friend and hair stylist Erica Nealy at her beauty salon in Elgin — one of the businesses that local and state governments across the South are arguing about whether to keep open as they seek to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“This job is essential to me. It’s essential to buying my groceries and paying my bills,” said Nealy, wearing a disposable mask and gloves — one pink and one black — after spraying the salon chair with a bleach solution for her next customer Friday.
As much of the country has closed everything but food stores and medical facilities, many places down South remain open. Bars, sporting events and sit-down dining rooms are closed. But in many towns, employees of the local plant that closed for two weeks can still work out at the gym or get their nails done, hair trimmed, 15 minutes in the tanning bed and supplies for their backyard pool.
Southern governors have resisted “stay-at-home” orders that would close virtually all businesses. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said his people follow rules and are “courteous. They’re gentle. They’re smart.” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Facebook question-and-answer session that “Mississippi’s never going to be China,” referring to the authoritarian country’s near total shutdown of COVID-19 hot spots. And Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on a televised town hall that he has to “govern the whole state,” including places with no coronavirus cases.
3 more national parks close to help prevent virus spread
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three more of America’s most popular national parks have closed their gates as pressure mounts on superintendents to prevent crowded trails that could lead to more spread of the coronavirus even as the Trump administration sticks to its decision to waive entrance fees at the parks.
Glacier in Montana and Arches and Canyonlands in Utah announced their decisions to close Friday night just days after several other well-known parks such as Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains did the same.
Visitors travel to Arches and Canyonlands to hike red rock trails that lead to picturesque rock arches and canyons located just outside the small tourist town of Moab, Utah — where city leaders and regional health leaders this week sent letters to the National Park Service pleading for the closure of the parks. The health department had already banned local hotels from allowing tourists to stay after seeing continued crowds in town and the parks even as the virus spread across the United States.
In a tweet announcing the closures, Arches and Canyonlands said the decision to close was made in response to local health officials.
Park staff was at risk as visitors kept coming to the parks, including about 700 cars per day last weekend, the Southeast Utah Health Department Health department said in a letter Wednesday to the park service. Moab’s small hospital has only two ventilators — vital for patients with severe cases of COVID-19 — and no intensive care rooms, the letter said.
Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said in a statement Friday night the decision was made after listening to concerns from local leaders and was based on current health guidance. The Montana park known for its towering snow capped mountains and valleys near the Canadian border heard from gateway communities in Flathead and Glacier counties, along with the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and the state.