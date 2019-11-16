Salt Lake City police: 5-year-old struck and killed at intersection
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City police say a 5-year-old boy died Saturday after he and his mother were struck by a car at an intersection.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury.
Sgt. Brett Olsen said police were investigating whether the man driving the car was impaired.
No identities were released.
Utah State Prison inmate charged with killing cellmate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah State Prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his cellmate.
The Deseret News reports 24-year-old James Tamoua of Salt Lake City was charged Friday in state District Court in the Sept. 21 killing of 38-year-old Reo Guy Watts of Salem at the prison in Draper.
According to charging documents, Tamoua said during an interview after the killing that he had strangled Watts. No motive was stated.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Tamoua who could comment on the allegations.
Utah extends fire restrictions in 11 counties by a month
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Seasonal fire restrictions are being extended in 11 Utah counties by a month due to what officials say are dry conditions and continued problems with controlling wildfires.
The state Department of Natural Resources says State Forester Brian Cottam has signed proclamations to ban debris burning without a permit in unincorporated areas of the 11 counties before Dec. 1.
The department says the actions apply to Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne, Beaver, Iron, Washington, Garfield and Kane counties.
According to the department, the extensions are a response to record fire danger across much of central and southern Utah, regions that have gone without precipitation since June.
The department says the conditions “have made for fire behavior not normally seen in November.”
Parents, 3 sons die in San Diego home from murder-suicide
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A husband and wife and three of their young children died Saturday morning at the family’s San Diego home in what police believe was a murder-suicide sparked by a bitter divorce.
Police Lt. Matt Dobbs told reporters that officers arrived at the home shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday following a 911 call from the residence in which a dispatcher heard someone being asked to leave. As they traveled there another call came from a neighbor saying they heard a sound coming from the home that sounded like a nail gun.
Officers looked through a window and saw a small boy inside covered in blood. They broke into the house and found a 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband and their 3-year-old son dead and three other boys, believed to be ages 5, 9, and 11 badly wounded.
Two were pronounced dead at a hospital. The third was reported to be in very critical condition, Dobbs told an afternoon news conference.
Police originally gave the surviving boy’s age as 11 but said later they could not be sure if that was correct.
They sought to reassure the community they are not looking for a suspect.
“It appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence,” Dobbs said, adding the woman had recently obtained a restraining order against her husband and the couple had been living apart for some time.
“He used a handgun to shoot his family before turning the gun on himself,” the lieutenant said.
Trump intervenes in military justice cases, grants pardons
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. Army commando set to stand trial next year in the killing of a suspected Afghan bombmaker and a former Army lieutenant convicted of murder for ordering his men to fire upon three Afghans, killing two, the White House announced late Friday.
The commander in chief also ordered a promotion for a decorated Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead Islamic State captive in Iraq.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a written statement that the president is responsible for ensuring the law is enforced and that “mercy is granted,” when appropriate.
“For more than 200 years, presidents have used their authority to offer second chances to deserving individuals, including those in uniform who have served our country,” she said. “These actions are in keeping with this long history.”
Trump said earlier this year that he was considering issuing the pardons.
“Some of these soldiers are people that have fought hard and long,” he said in May. “You know, we teach them how to be great fighters, and then when they fight sometimes they get really treated very unfairly.” At the time, Trump acknowledged opposition to the possible pardons by some veterans and other groups and said he could make a decision after trials had been held.
One of the pardons went to Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a former Green Beret accused of killing a suspected bombmaker during a 2010 deployment to Afghanistan. Golsteyn was leading a team of Army Special Forces at the time and believed that the man was responsible for an explosion that killed two U.S. Marines.
Man, young boy shot at New Jersey high school football game
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Players and spectators ran for cover Friday night when a gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people.
One of the wounded was a young boy, who was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia “with some serious injuries,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.
Panicked spectators and some of the players knocked down a fence in their haste to escape the confines of the field.
“It was mayhem, literally people coming in waves running away” said Jonathan Diego, who played for the Pleasantville team in 1984. Diego helped coach a Pleasantville youth football team involved in a game against an Atlantic City team in which three spectators were shot and wounded in 2005. All three survived.
That same Jokers team was practicing in 2015 when a spectator was shot, but survived.
“Unfortunately, around here it’s not as uncommon as it sounds,” Diego said.
He described a panicked scene as some children were separated from their parents, and other parents held babies and young children tight to keep them from being run over by fleeing spectators.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds, said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggins.
Tyner, the prosecutor, told The Associated Press the shooting took place on the Pleasantville side of the bleachers. No one had been arrested as of late Friday, and authorities were investigating whether more than one shooter might have been involved.
Authorities did not identify shooting victims nor release information on their conditions other than to say both were alive several hours after the shooting.