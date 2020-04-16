School district sued in teacher’s sexual misconduct case
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two former middle school students have sued the Ogden School District, claiming administrators failed to take action against a teacher accused of sexual misconduct.
The lawsuit filed Monday alleges 31-year-old Mound Fort Junior High School teacher Drew Tutt had inappropriate conversations with and sexually abused multiple students between 2015 and 2016, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Despite receiving complaints about Tutt’s behavior, the district failed to properly investigate Tutt and was aware of his alleged misconduct with students, the lawsuit said. The two students are seeking at least $300,000 in damages, including damages for causing them emotional distress.
Tutt resigned from his teaching position in October 2016 after police said he was found with a 14-year-old student in a car at a park after hours. Tutt was also accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student, authorities said.
An attorney who defended Tutt during his 2017 criminal case did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Tutt eventually pleaded guilty to two charges of third-degree felony sexual abuse of a minor student in 2018, and is currently serving up to five years in prison.
School district officials referred requests for comment to the state attorney general’s office, which defends state agencies in court. A spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
Powerful GOP allies propel Trump effort to reopen economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading Republicans say the coronavirus shutdown cannot go on. Car-honking activists swarmed a statehouse Wednesday to protest stay-home restrictions. Capitol Hill staff are quietly drafting bills to undo the just-passed rescue aid and push Americans back to work.
Behind President Donald Trump’s effort to accelerate re-opening the U.S. economy during the pandemic is a contingent of GOP allies eager to have his back.
“It’s very much time to start having that conversation and start figuring that out,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who has shared his views with Trump.
The push to revive the economy is being influenced and amplified by a potent alliance of big money business interests, religious freedom conservatives and small-government activists, some with direct dial to Trump. They are gaining currency as a counter-point to the health professionals who warn of potentially deadly consequences from easing coronavirus stay-home restrictions too soon.
The mobilization is reminiscent of the tea party rebellion a decade ago, when conservatives roared against federal intervention in recession recovery. It’s drawing a similar band of deficit hawks alarmed by the $2.2 trillion rescue package, religious congregants who say their right to worship is being violated and conservative lawmakers warning of a slide toward big government “socialism” with expanded safety net programs.
“How do you rein in some of the tyrannical enforcement?” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, in a radio interview.
Economist Stephen Moore is leading a new coalition to fire up activists nationwide. The conservative Heritage Foundation put forward a five-point re-opening plan. Republicans discuss options almost weekly on the House GOP’s private conference calls.
“It’s about promoting liberty and freedom,” Moore said. “It’s about stopping spending that will bankrupt the country and getting the $20 trillion engine that is the American economy started again as soon as possible — as in tomorrow.”
‘Hold your nose and vote’: Progressives weigh backing Biden
CHICAGO (AP) — When Bernie Sanders didn’t win the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, Silvia Machado and Patrick Gibbons voted for Green Party candidate Jill Stein in protest.
Four years later, the couple is still passionate about the Vermont senator’s progressive agenda. But they’re open to voting for the relatively centrist Joe Biden if that’s what it takes to defeat President Donald Trump.
“It’s like hold your nose and vote,” said Gibbons, 59.
A week after Sanders’ exit left Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee, the former vice president is working to win over voters such as Machado and Gibbons. The party is desperate to avoid a repeat of 2016, when ideological divides helped Trump win the White House.
Biden has made a series of proposals intended to appeal to progressives and won endorsements this week from Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another liberal rival during the Democratic primary.
But the tensions that have weighed on Democrats for years aren’t suddenly evaporating. While some voters are making a practical calculation to beat Trump by supporting Biden, other leaders of the movement are urging caution until Biden embraces priorities such as the universal health care plan known as “ Medicare for All.”
“The Biden that exists now will not get a lot of votes from progressives currently inclined to not vote at all or to vote third party,” said Norman Solomon, co-founder of the activist organization Roots Action. “The only tool now to defeat Trump is Joe Biden, and the only way to sharpen that tool is to move him in a more progressive direction.”
AP VoteCast surveys of the electorate conducted before Sanders dropped out of the race show skepticism among his supporters about Biden. Across 17 states where the survey was conducted, 54% of Sanders backers said they would be dissatisfied if Biden were the nominee. Just 28% of all Democratic primary voters said the same.
In the three states that voted on March 17 — Florida, Arizona and Illinois — some Sanders supporters went further, vowing not to support Biden. Thirteen percent said they would definitely not vote for Biden, and an additional 10% said they probably would not.
A slim majority, 54%, indicated that they definitely would support the Democrat against Trump, while 23% said they probably would.
In Arizona, a state that Democrats are hoping to flip in November, 8% of Democratic primary voters overall said they would not vote for Biden in November. But among Sanders supporters, that figure increased to 17%. In Michigan, which flipped to support Trump in 2016 and is now a key 2020 battleground, 19% of Democratic primary voters said their vote in November depended on which candidate the party nominated. That figure climbed to 26% among Sanders voters.