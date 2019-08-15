Hickenlooper ends White House bid, mulls Senate run
DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday ended his longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and said he may instead challenge one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2020.
In a video message, Hickenlooper said he had heard from many in his state urging him to enter the Senate race.
“They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state,” he said. “I intend to give that some serious thought.”
Colorado’s shift to the left could put Sen. Cory Gardner’s seat in jeopardy for Republicans, and at least 10 Democrats have launched campaigns, setting up a competitive primary even before Hickenlooper, 67, makes a decision.
Hickenlooper became a leading figure in Colorado with his quirky, consensus-driven and unscripted approach to politics. He once jumped out of a plane to promote a ballot measure to increase state spending, and he won two statewide elections during years of Republican waves. He also was Denver’s mayor.
He began his White House campaign in March, promising to unite the country. Instead, he quickly became a political punch line.
Founding a series of brewpubs made Hickenlooper a multimillionaire. But shortly before taking his first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate, he balked on national television at calling himself a capitalist. Then, at a CNN town hall, he recounted how he once took his mother to see a pornographic movie.
With the campaign struggling to raise money, his staff urged Hickenlooper to instead challenge Gardner. But Hickenlooper stayed in and hired another group of aides in a last-ditch effort to turn around his campaign. Even as some cringe, Rep. Steve King’s support may endure
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Rep. Steve King’s most recent insensitive remarks about rape are the kind that have doomed political candidates elsewhere, but some fellow Iowa Republicans say it’s possible they actually could do more good than harm for the embattled congressman’s reelection chances by reinforcing his credentials as a social conservative.
King, who faces steep competition just to win the GOP primary in his bid for a 10th term, made the comment Tuesday before a conservative group. He was attempting to justify his support for a ban on abortions without exceptions for rape and incest.
“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said. “Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that’s taken place ... I know I can’t certify that I’m not a part of a product of that.”
The assertion was reminiscent of Missouri Senate candidate Todd Akin’s “legitimate rape” comment in 2012 and Indiana Senate candidate Richard Mourdock’s statement months later that a pregnancy due to rape was “something God intended.”
While Akin and Mourdock struggled to move beyond those comments and lost races they’d been favored to win, it’s unclear whether King will pay a price considering many in his conservative district support his position on abortion, even as they might cringe at how he worded it.
King also could benefit from the simple fact that since he was first elected in 2002, he has made so many comments prompting outrage on topics ranging from immigration to race that one more controversial statement may not carry as much weight.
Drugs, weapons charges in shooting suspect’s past
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The criminal history of a man suspected of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia rowhome should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower he used Wednesday to wound six police officers in a standoff that carried deep into the night, authorities said.
Maurice Hill, who authorities say had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire on officers serving a drug warrant, has on his record multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.
He has convictions for an array of crimes that include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.
Hill, 36, served two stints in state prisons — three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was also hit with a 55-month federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Pennsylvania prison officials said Hill served about 2½ years on drug dealing charges and was paroled in 2006, and then did more than a year for aggravated assault before being released in 2013.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that Hill’s arrest history also includes burglary, resisting arrest, taunting a police animal and reckless endangerment, although he cautioned not all resulted in convictions.
“I think what it says is that the system had multiple contacts with this man, and the system ... did things that obviously did not stop this incident,” Krasner said.
Nevada I-80 wildlife crossings win federal environmental award
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The Federal Highway Administration has issued an environmental excellence award to state wildlife and transportation officials for creating wildlife safety crossings on special highway overpasses in northeast Nevada.
The award recognizes nine safety crossings installed on Interstate 80 in Elko County between Wendover and Wells, and U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells to reduce potentially dangerous vehicle-animal collisions.
The overpasses are covered with native soil and vegetation to replicate the natural environment and encourage crossing by mule deer, elk and other animals.
Nevada’s departments of transportation and wildlife worked together to identify the most critical deer migration and roadway-crossing points, including GPS collars to track the migratory movements of hundreds of deer.
In total, roughly 60 miles of 8-foot-high wildlife fencing was installed on both sides of the roadway to help direct animals to the crossings.
Panel rules soap, sleep essential to migrant kids’ safety
Immigrant children detained by the U.S. government should get edible food, clean water, soap and toothpaste under a longstanding agreement over detention conditions, a federal appeals panel ruled Thursday in dismissing a Trump administration bid to limit what must be provided.
A three-judge panel for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco tossed out the U.S. government’s challenge to a lower court’s findings that authorities had failed to provide safe and sanitary conditions for the children in line with a 1997 settlement agreement.
The government argued that authorities weren’t required to provide specific accommodations, such as soap, under the settlement’s requirement that facilities be “safe and sanitary” and asked the panel to weigh in. The appellate judges disagreed.
“Assuring that children eat enough edible food, drink clean water, are housed in hygienic facilities with sanitary bathrooms, have soap and toothpaste, and are not sleep-deprived are without doubt essential to the children’s safety,” the panel wrote.
The ruling followed a June hearing where a U.S. government lawyer said the agreement was vague and might not require that a toothbrush and soap be provided to children during brief stays in custody. Requiring these items, the government said, would be a change in the agreement.
Leecia Welch, senior director of legal advocacy and child welfare at the National Center for Youth Law, said the panel’s ruling wasn’t surprising. “It should shock the conscience of all Americans to know that our government argued children do not need these bare essentials,” she said.