Shooting mourners embrace

A group of mourners embrace after the funeral service for Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Homes in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were among the several people killed last Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. Authorities say Jordan Anchondo was shielding the baby, while her husband shielded them both.