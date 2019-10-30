Californians bear through fires

Fabio Losurdo comforts his horse, Smarty, at a ranch in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A brush fire broke out just before dawn in the Simi Valley area north of Los Angeles. A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles on Wednesday threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats.