Becky Galvan, center, consoles her daughter, Ashley Galvan, a 15-year-old sophomore, with her father Jose Chavez outside Waukesha South High School in Waukesha on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Gunshots were exchanged between a student and a school resource officer inside Waukesha South High School, according to school officials. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)