Utah woman dies after tree falls on her head
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah woman has died after a tree fell on her head.
The Deseret News reports the 74-year-old woman was cutting down trees with a chain saw near her family’s cabin in Manor Lands on Tuesday.
Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright says a dead tree that was leaning against a tree the woman was sawing fell on her, causing the deadly head injury.
Wright says the woman was found after she failed to appear for an appointment later that day.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the West Valley City woman as they were still working to notify relatives.
Plan to build 1st small US nuke reactors advances
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan to build the nation’s first small modular nuclear reactors to produce commercial power is a step closer to being realized.
A Utah-based energy cooperative said Wednesday that it has sales contracts for enough carbon-free power to begin a license application process with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to build the reactors in eastern Idaho.
Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems already has agreements with the U.S. Department of Energy to build the reactors at the federal agency’s 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.
A small modular nuclear reactor can produce about 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power more than 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors.
The energy cooperative said it has carbon-free contracts for more than 150 megawatts. Its goal is to begin construction on the reactors in 2023, with the first reactor starting up in 2026.
Specifically, the energy cooperative is embarked on a plan called the Carbon Free Power Project that aims to supply carbon-free energy to its nearly 50 members, mostly municipalities, in six Western states. It says 34 members have now signed on, pushing it past 150 megawatts and triggering work on the license application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The company said the carbon-free plan is in response to new technologies and regulations targeting fossil fuels.
Last year, it reached an agreement with the Energy Department that would use one of the reactors for research and development, and another for power needed by the Idaho National Laboratory, considered the nation’s primary federal nuclear research lab. Scientists at the lab will have access to one of the modular reactors for experiments.
Licensing from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the reactors, being built by an Oregon company called NuScale Power, and an environmental analysis of the high desert site where they will be built are needed before construction can start.
Dems divided on how to beat Trump in 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Biden was at a soul food restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday when he blasted President Donald Trump’s “racist” taunts at a rally the night before.
“This is about dividing the country,” the early Democratic front-runner, who has been criticized for his own handling of race , told reporters. “This is about dividing and raising the issue of racism across the country because that’s his base, that’s what he’s pushing.”
But Michael Fisher, an African American pastor from Compton who attended the event, warned Democrats to ignore Trump.
“They should absolutely not respond to ignorance,” Fischer said. “They should stay focused on the issues.”
That tension previews the uncomfortable balancing act Democrats will face in the nearly 16 months before Election Day. Trump’s escalating exploitation of racism puts the rawest divide in American life squarely on the ballot in 2020. Democrats are united in condemning his words and actions, but the question of how to counter them is much more complicated.
The party’s passionate left wing is pressing for an all-in battle, arguing that candidates’ plans to combat racism are just as important as their proposals to provide health insurance to every American. But others question whether race should be the centerpiece of the campaign to replace Trump. Several presidential candidates, meanwhile, reject the debate as a false choice, arguing they can criticize Trump for racist tactics while still advancing proposals on health care, education, the minimum wage and more.
The emotionally charged developments shook both political parties on Thursday, a day after Trump continued his verbal assault against four minority congresswomen, this time at a raucous rally in North Carolina. The president’s supporters chanted “Send her back!” after Trump criticized Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim who fled to the U.S. as a child from violence-wracked Somalia.
While Trump tried to distance himself from the chant on Thursday, it echoed his own comments from earlier in the week when he said the “squad” of four young Democratic congresswomen, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, should “go back” to their “crime-infested places” overseas. They are all American citizens.
After successfully campaigning on health care during last year’s midterm elections, Democrats hoped to adopt a similar “kitchen table” strategy going into 2020 that would focus on issues that appeal to all voters. Yet Trump has forced them into a moment of decision that could send the party in a far less certain direction.