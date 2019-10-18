State department cites 38 for Clinton email probe violations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.
The investigation, launched more than three years ago, determined that those 38 people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information that ended up in Clinton’s personal email, according to a letter sent to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley this week and released on Friday. The 38 are current and former State Department officials but were not identified.
Although the report identified violations, it said investigators had found “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.” However, it also made clear that Clinton’s use of the private email had increased the vulnerability of classified information.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to a Clinton representative.
The investigation covered 33,000 emails that Clinton turned over for review after her use of the private email account became public. The department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified but could not assign fault in 497 cases.
For current and former officials, culpability means the violations will be noted in their files and will be considered when they apply for or go to renew security clearances. For current officials, there could also be some kind of disciplinary action. But it was not immediately clear what that would be.
The report concluded “that the use of a private email system to conduct official business added an increased degree of risk of compromise as a private system lacks the network monitoring and intrusion detection capabilities of State Department networks.”
The department began the review in 2016 after declaring 22 emails from Clinton’s private server to be “top secret.” Clinton was then running for president against Donald Trump, and Trump made the server a major focus of his campaign.
Chicago’s mayor says top cop drinking before incident in car
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor said Friday that the city’s top police officer told her he’d had “a couple of drinks with dinner” before he fell asleep at a stop sign while driving home, an incident that the chief contends was related to a change in his blood pressure medication.
Superintendent Eddie Johnson didn’t mention having anything to drink when he spoke to reporters Thursday night, and the department spokesman said officers who responded to a 911 call reporting a man asleep in a car at a stop sign didn’t observe any signs of impairment.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday that she agreed with Eddie Johnson’s decision to request an internal affairs investigation of the Thursday incident to assure the public he’s not trying to hide anything about his actions.
“It was the right thing to call for an investigation...,” Lightfoot told the paper. “We’ll see how that plays itself out.”
After the newspaper’s report, department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that, “While we have no indication of impropriety at this time, this question can only be answered by the internal affairs investigation.”
Guglielmi had said Thursday that “there were no charges of intoxication, no information of intoxication as far as I know.”
Johnson told reporters Thursday evening that he was driving home at about 12:30 that morning, after having let his driver go home to his family, when he felt lightheaded. He said he pulled over and fell asleep.
The responding officers found Johnson slumped over but allowed him to drive home and did not administer a breathalyzer test or a field sobriety test. Johnson said officers do such tests only when a motorist appears impaired or officers smell alcohol or cannabis.
He said the medical episode was the result of not following doctor’s orders.
Opioid negotiations fail to produce deal just before trial
Negotiations aimed at reaching a major settlement in the nation’s opioid litigation reached an impasse Friday.
Key differences were between state attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments, rather than with the drugmakers and distributors they are suing.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who was one of the negotiators, said late Friday that local governments did not accept a deal worth $48 billion in cash, treatment drugs and services.
“We’re disappointed that the cities and counties refused to go along with that deal,” he said during a news conference in Cleveland after talks under the watch of a federal judge had ended for the day. “This would have helped the entire nation, not just a few counties, not just a few cities.”
Stein and attorneys general for Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas led the talks on behalf of the states. They said going to trial would mean that the first local governments to win cases would get relief, rather than having money and treatment drugs distributed equitably across the country.
Paul Farrell, a lead lawyer for the local governments, told The Associated Press that one hang-up was the states’ desire to be in charge of dividing the money. They said that the deal would provide free Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, across the country.
State and local governments have been at odds for during the litigation. Ohio’s attorney general even tried to get the federal trial put on hold, arguing the state’s claims in state court should go first.
Earlier in the day, another of the lead lawyers, Paul Hanly, told The Washington Post that the drugmakers Teva and Johnson & Johnson as well as the distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson were not willing to increase their offer.
In a statement, the lead lawyers for the local governments said their goal with a settlement would be one that would ensure “these resources will be directed exclusively toward efforts to abate the opioid epidemic.”
