Idaho AG to probe spouse death in missing kids case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general has agreed to investigate the mother of two missing children and her new husband in connection with the death of his first wife. The mystery of the children’s disappearance and the deaths of three people close to the couple, including their spouses, has sparked investigations in several states and worldwide headlines.
Tammy Daybell’s death on Oct. 19, 2019, was described in her obituary as being from natural causes, and her husband Chad Daybell reportedly told authorities that she died in her sleep. But law enforcement became suspicious when he married Lori Vallow about two weeks later, and in December authorities had Daybell’s body exhumed. Autopsy and toxicology tests have not been released.
Lori Vallow came under police scrutiny in November after authorities learned that her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, had not been seen since September. Rexburg, Idaho, police say both Lori and Chad Daybell lied about the children’s whereabouts, and Lori Daybell is currently being held in jail on charges that she deserted or abandoned the kids, asked a friend to lie for her and obstructed the officers investigating the case. She’s pleaded not guilty.
Investigators say the tangled case includes two other mysterious deaths. Lori Daybell’s estranged late husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix last July. Cox, who said the shooting was in self-defense, then died of unknown causes several months later.
Police in Rexburg have said they are gravely worried about the kids’ safety. They’ve asked people who visited Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, to scour their photos for any sign of the kids, Lori Daybell or Alex Cox. That’s the last known time that Tylee Ryan was seen, during a trip the family took to the park. JJ Vallow was last seen a few weeks later. Authorities have also indicated that they will search the remote wilderness in and around Yellowstone once weather conditions allow.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden agreed last week to take over the investigation of Tammy Daybell’s death after a request from a local prosecutor, according to documents The Associated Press obtained through a public record request.
Fremont County prosecutor Marcia Murdoch asked Wasden’s office this month to consider the possibility of filing conspiracy, attempted murder and murder charges against Lori and Chad Daybell in Tammy Daybell’s death. The attorney general had initially turned down the request citing a lack of resources, according to Murdoch.
“I am again requesting that the AG’s office take over this case because my office does not have the resources or the experience to handle the case,” Murdoch wrote in the letter obtained by The Associated Press. “We would be willing to assist in any way to help the AG’s office, as needed at your request and at your discretion.”
Scott Graf, the attorney general’s spokesman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It’s not yet clear if the attorney general’s decision to take over the case will have an impact on Daybell’s request to have her $1 million bond reduced on the child abandonment charges. A judge in eastern Idaho is set to consider that request on Friday.
Obama endorses Biden as the leader for ‘darkest times’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.
“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in a 12-minute video in which he argued the coronavirus pandemic reinforced the need for better leadership.
The endorsement marked Obama’s return to presidential politics more than three years after leaving the White House. He didn’t mention his successor, President Donald Trump, by name and instead sought to bridge the ideological divide among Democrats.
Obama commended Bernie Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary. The Vermont senator ended his campaign last week and threw his support behind Biden on Monday.
The former president called Sanders an “American original” and backed his frequent call for “structural change.” But he also said that while Democrats “may not always agree on every detail,” they must unify to defeat Republicans.
“The Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress,” he said. “They’re interested in power.”
Biden now has the support of all of his former Democratic primary rivals except for Elizabeth Warren. The Massachusetts senator is expected to formally endorse Biden soon, according to a person familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss her thinking.
Liberty University sued over student fee refunding
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has profited from the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to refund thousands of dollars in room and board and other fees owed to students after the school moved classes online last month, a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg accuses the university — one of the nation’s largest and most prominent evangelical institutions — of purporting to remain open so it could refuse to return fees paid by students and their parents for the remainder of the spring semester.
The lawsuit also accuses Liberty and its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., of putting students at risk by telling students they were welcome to return to campus following spring break in March.
The suit cites comments and tweets made by Falwell in which he downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic and implied that the government shutdowns were an attempt to hurt President Donald Trump politically.
The lawsuit said that despite efforts to downplay the pandemic, the university stopped providing services and activities by moving classes online, closing its campus to visitors, prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people and closing indoor recreation and fitness centers.
“In other words, the University’s statement that it is ‘open’ is an illusion being put forth to try to keep money that should be returned to students and their families,” the lawsuit said.