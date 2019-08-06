Attorneys seek plea agreement in cruise ship death case
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys for a Utah man accused of killing his wife on a cruise to Alaska in 2017 have filed a notice of intent to change his plea.
Kenneth Manzanares was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Kristy. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
His attorneys, in a filing with a federal court, said the parties involved in the case are working to finalize the details of a plea agreement. They asked for a court date in November.
A message seeking comment was left for Rich Curtner, one of Manzanares’ attorneys. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt said Tuesday he could provide no further details.
In February, another of Manzanares’ attorneys, Jamie McGrady, told a federal judge the parties hoped to reach an agreement on a plea and avoid a trial.
Few details about the case have been released publicly since the initial charging documents were filed. In an affidavit filed shortly after Kristy Manzanares’ death, FBI Special Agent Michael Watson said she was found in a blood-splattered cabin aboard the ship with a severe head wound. He said witnesses saw Manzanares with blood on his hands and clothes. He said one witness asked Manzanares what happened, to which he replied, “She would not stop laughing at me.”
Manzanares’ attorneys, in a filing earlier this year, said they had testing done by experts that addressed Manzanares’ mental state at the time of his wife’s death, which they said was a critical element for any resolution.
University of Utah syllabuses to include safety information
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah is requiring course syllabuses to include information about campus alerts, how to report suspicious activity, request courtesy escorts and contact campus police.
The Deseret News reported Monday that students pushed for the requirement that was supported by the university’s students association and approved by the Academic Senate last spring.
Syllabuses outline classes and usually include course objectives, policies, calendars and required readings.
The requirement follows the killings of three students in the past two years.
Authorities say 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck was kidnapped and killed in mid-June.
Lauren McCluskey was shot and killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend in October.
ChenWei Guo was killed in October 2017 in an attempted carjacking.
Police: Utah man shooting at trees had guns, drugs in home
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man in northern Utah who told police he was trying to shoot people he believed were living in his trees has been charged with more than 30 felonies.
The Deseret News reports 64-year-old Timmy Andrew Gurule was charged Monday with drug distribution, discharge of a firearm and related crimes.
Charging documents show an officer had found Gurule last August standing in his driveway near bullet casings and a car window that had been shot out.
According to the documents he told the officer there were “30 to 50 people living in the trees on his property.”
Detectives found 24 firearms, ammunition, and marijuana in Gurule’s home. Authorities also say his blood tested positive for meth, amphetamines and THC.
No attorney has been listed in court documents.
FBI: California gunman had list of possible targets
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting at a California food festival after it discovered a “target list” compiled by the gunman whose relatives apologized Tuesday and said they were “horrified” by his actions.
The FBI disclosure came during a funeral mass for Keyla Salazar, a 13-year-old middle schooler who was one of three people killed on July 28 by gunman Santino William Legan during the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Thirteen others were injured.
It was the first of three mass shootings within a week that killed a total of 34 people in Gilroy, Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. The attacks have prompted widespread calls for gun reform and heightened mental health care.
The FBI has opened domestic terrorism cases in two of the attacks.
In Gilroy, the FBI cited the 19-year-old Legan’s list of targets that included religious institutions, courthouses, federal buildings and both major political parties in the U.S.
Authorities say the gunman in Texas posted a racist, anti-Hispanic screed online. The FBI has not said if it is considering the Ohio case to be domestic terrorism, even though the shooter expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.
In California, federal investigators and Legan’s family said they have not been able to come up with a motive for the festival attack.
However, John Bennett, FBI agent in charge in San Francisco, said the agency cannot rule out white nationalism as a factor.
On the day of the attack, Legan urged his Instagram followers to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists who follow extremist websites. He also complained about overcrowding towns and paving open space to make room for “hordes” of Latinos and Silicon Valley whites.
The FBI says Legan appeared to be interested in conflicting violent ideologies, but authorities have not found a written explanation for his attack or any indication of previous violent behavior.
Death penalty questionable in deterring mass killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for new death penalty legislation as an answer to hate crimes and mass killings. But whether that would deter shooters is questionable — especially since most don’t live to face trial.
More than half the perpetrators of mass shootings since 2006 have ended up dead at the scene of their crimes, either killed by others or dying by suicide, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.
Death penalty scholars and psychologists say killers motivated by ideology are unlikely to be deterred by punishment. Most of them are willing to die or understand the risk and prepare for it. Some want the fame that an execution could potentially bring to their cause.
“In fact, in the case of terrorism, it might be worse than that because you have the very real possibility of creating martyrs,” said Gary LaFree, head of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Maryland, and co-founder of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism.
Trump’s remarks Monday on the death penalty followed weekend attacks that killed a total of 31 people in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. The shooting suspect in El Paso is believed to have posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed on the internet before the shooting. The motive in Dayton remains unknown.
Trump said he was ordering the Justice Department to propose legislation ensuring that “those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty, and that this capital punishment be delivered quickly, decisively, and without years of needless delay.”
The death penalty was one of several steps Trump outlined that embrace conservative responses to mass shootings — such as denouncing video games and calling for changes in mental health laws — while brushing aside Democratic calls for stricter gun regulations and demands that he back off his virulent anti-immigrant rhetoric.
But the deterrent effect of the death penalty has long been questioned. Several studies have shown it doesn’t work to reduce crime. And perpetrators of mass killings are already subject to the death penalty in 30 states as well as under federal law. According to an analysis from the Death Penalty Information Center, all but two of the states where mass shootings have occurred already have capital punishment.
The El Paso shooting occurred even though Texas has used the death penalty far more than any other state, executing 108 prisoners since 2010.
“Look at Dylan Roof,” said Miriam Gohara, a Yale University law professor who studies the death penalty, referring to the man convicted and sentenced to death in the racist 2015 killings at a Charleston church. “He has been sentenced to death. And that clearly did not dissuade these people.”