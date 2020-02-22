Baptists changing culture

Alfred Simmon, left, and Barbara Lanctot, participate in a simulation to help them better understand stresses of life in poverty during an annual mission gathering of Baptists Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in New Albany, Ohio. Baptist church leaders from across Ohio got a chance Saturday to step into others’ shoes, learning through immersive experiences, workshops and worship how best to welcome those of different neighborhoods, income levels, races, and politics into their congregations. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)