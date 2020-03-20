New York City opens drive-through testing

A medical worker adjusts her face mask while approaching a "Hot Zone" tent, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at one of several such tents at a state-managed cororonavirus drive-through testing site that opened earlier in the day on Staten Island in New York. The facility is the first in New York City although there are other similar drive-through testing sites around the state, including one in New Rochelle and another at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)