Rev. Lowery laid to rest

The casket of The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery is moved to graveside at the Westview cemetery, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Atlanta. For more than four decades after the death of his friend and civil rights icon, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the fiery Alabama preacher was on the front line of the battle for equality, with an unforgettable delivery that rivaled King's — and was often more unpredictable.