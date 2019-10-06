Thousands show up for free Kanye West ‘service’ in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thousands of people showed up to an outdoor shopping center in Utah to see rapper Kanye West perform what he calls a worship service.
Saturday’s concert was held right before the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City.
West took the stage late in his worship service and performed one song — “Jesus Walks,” from his 2004 album “The College Dropout.”
Afterward, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that West prayed and testified to the crowd about his religious journey.
He also talked politics and what he called the dangers of social media.
The Deseret News reported that between 7,000 and 10,000 people attended the event.
West has been traveling the country holding these church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.
Homeless man arraigned for beating deaths in Chinatown
NEW YORK (AP) — A homeless man who used a metal rod to bludgeon four other homeless men to death in New York City was arrested holding the murder weapon covered with blood and hair and admitted that he was the person in a video of one of the attacks, prosecutors said Sunday.
Randy Santos was arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder for the bloody rampage that happened early Saturday in Manhattan’s Chinatown. He did not enter a plea and was ordered held without bail.
A fifth homeless man who was injured in the attacks remained hospitalized in critical condition Sunday.
The 24-year-old Santos was carrying a metal rod covered with blood and hair when he was arrested near the scene of the attacks, prosecutors said.
They said Santos was shown video of one of the attacks while being interrogated by police and he acknowledged that he was the person in the video with a long metal object.
Santos underwent a psychiatric evaluation after his arrest, police said.
Santos used a Spanish interpreter in court. His defense team did not comment. He is due back in court Oct. 11.
The attacks left blood splattered on the doorways and sidewalks where the men had been sleeping.
The area where the rampage occurred includes the Bowery, which has long been a location where those living on the streets have made their nighttime resting area.
The city Department of Social Services said the area is canvassed twice a week by homeless outreach workers. The department will increase the frequency of the visits, a representative said.
Police investigate death of witness in former cop’s trial
DALLAS (AP) — A man who was fatally shot has been identified as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who killed her black neighbor, Dallas police said Sunday.
Joshua Xavier Brown, 28, was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Brown lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean and testified at Guyger’s trial, where she was convicted of murder on Tuesday. The Jean family attorney, Lee Merritt, posted a statement on Twitter that said he had spoken with Brown’s mother and “she is devastated.”
“We need answers,” Merritt wrote.
Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects and a motive in Brown’s death.
Brown was a key witness in the trial of Guyger, who was charged in Jean’s slaying in September 2018. According to her trial testimony, she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own one floor below and shot him after pushing open his unlocked door and thinking he was a burglar.
Brown said he was in a hallway on the fourth floor, where he and Jean lived. He said he heard what sounded like “two people meeting by surprise” and then two gunshots.
At times during his testimony, Brown became emotional and used his T-shirt and tissue to wipe his tears. He said he had met Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, for the first time earlier that day.
Guyger, 31, was fired from the department soon after the shooting. She was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.
Park-goers stuck on Disney World’s new aerial cable cars
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World park-goers were stuck for hours aboard the Florida resort’s newly launched aerial cable car system Saturday night, prompting firefighters to lift people from the gondolas to bring them back to the ground. There were no reported injuries.
Riders reported being stuck as long as three hours as rescuers worked their way up to evacuate the Disney Skyliner. Disney officials said in a statement that one of the new cable car system routes “experienced an unexpected downtime.”
“The Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime,” the statement said. “We are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us.”
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.
The Skyliner air gondolas opened to visitors last week. The cable cars whisk visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (18 kph). No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car. There are almost 300 air gondolas, allowing the cabins to handle about 3,000 people an hour. They are painted with neon colors and with the images of almost two dozen Disney characters.
Aaron Murray, one of the park-goers who was stuck in a gondola with his girlfriend and six other people, said on Sunday that the long wait and lack of communication was the most frustrating part of the incident.
“They didn’t really say the reason that was causing the delay. The message that just kept coming over again and again is that they were sorry for the delay,” Murray said. “We were getting better information off of Twitter.”
The gondola behind them was assisted first possibly because there was a person that needed help, he said. Murray said he saw a woman being placed on a stretcher.