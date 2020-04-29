Trump to sign order keeping meat processing open
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.
The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open.
The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus. A senior White House official said the administration was working to prevent a situation in which a majority of processing plants shut down for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in the availability of meat in supermarkets. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release.
Trump on Tuesday told reporters that “there’s plenty of supply,” but that supply chains had hit what he called a “road block. It’s sort of a legal roadblock more than anything else,” he said.
Two of the nation’s biggest pork processing plants are currently closed. Meat processing giant Tyson Foods suspended operations at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa. And Smithfield Foods halted production at its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 15 largest pork-packing plants account for 60% of all pork processed in the country.
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota had written a letter to Trump asking him to use the DPA to declare the food supply industry an essential industry, warning that consumers would see a meat shortage in a matter of days akin to the panic over toilet paper the virus created in its early days.
Tyson ran a full-page advertisement in The New York Times and other newspapers Sunday outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.
“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” it read.
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Dem to endorse Biden
Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major party’s presidential nominee, endorsed Joe Biden’s White House bid on Tuesday, continuing Democrats’ efforts to coalesce around the former vice president as he takes on President Donald Trump.
Clinton made her announcement during a Biden campaign town hall to discuss the coronavirus and its effect on women. Without mentioning Trump by name, Clinton assailed the Republican president’s handling of the pandemic and hailed Biden’s experience and temperament in comparison.
“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science ... but brought us together,” said Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential race to Trump. “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president,” Clinton continued, rather than a man who “plays one on TV.”
Biden, as a former vice president and six-term senator, “has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Clinton said. “This is a moment when we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden.”
With her historic candidacy, Clinton remains a powerful — and complex — figure in American life. Her 2016 campaign inspired many women, and her loss to Trump resonates to this day. The female candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary often faced skepticism that a woman could win the White House.
Biden has pledged to select a woman as his vice president.
Having competed against Trump, Clinton could offer Biden unique insight as he prepares for the November general election. Her endorsement is the latest example of leaders from across the party’s ideological spectrum rallying behind Biden.
In recent weeks, the former vice president has picked up support from former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and leading progressives such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Hillary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, has not yet publicly endorsed Biden and has kept a lower profile during the Trump era.
Tenn. family finds dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee family was reunited with their dog nearly two months after she went missing when tornadoes ripped through their home in early March.
Bella, the Australian shepherd who was missing for 54 days, was found on Sunday, WTVF-TV reported. She alerted Eric and Faith Johnson to a tornado that ravaged Putnam County moments before it flattened the Johnson’s family home.
“This is amazing because to have her back with us, it completes our family now and puts a missing piece back,” Eric Johnson said.
Faith Johnson told the outlet last month she was recovering from two broken ribs that resulted from holding on to her two children too tightly during the storm. The tornado also injured her husband, who was blown off his family while he crouched over them inside their bathtub.
While they lost their home, the family survived the tornadoes that killed 18 people in Putnam county and 24 people in the state. Since then, they have been on the hunt for Bella.
Bella was seen around the neighborhood by several witnesses, and the Johnsons, who were stationed in a hotel, would visit their old neighborhood to leave pieces of clothes so she would remember the scent.
She was spotted once again this Friday, and Sarah Romeyn, a friend of the Jonhsons who tracks missing animals after storms, received a call about her. Romeyn set up cameras on a fence between two buildings, and was able to capture Bella after the Australian shepherd came out to eat food Romeyn put out for her.
Eric Johnson helped with Bella’s capture on Sunday after getting a call from Romeyn. She was then taken to a pet grooming store to receive care.
The family told WTVF-TV earlier this month that they plan to rebuild their house in the same place the tornado tore it apart last month. “We’re not going to let fear run us from our property and our home,” Faith Johnson said.