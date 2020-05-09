Pomp and photographs

Environmental Science teacher Tony Strohmeyer, left, takes a selfie with graduating senior Alix Le Mener, in car, at Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas, Friday, May 8, 2020. Members of the graduating class and their families were asked by the school to come by to collect the students caps and gowns where they were greeted and cheered by members of the school's staff. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)