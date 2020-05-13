They walk among us ...

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo, members of the T-Rex Walking Club walk through a neighborhood in Ferndale, Michigan. While the club members get a kick out of their strolls through town, the idea is to bring a little bit of cheer to their fellow residents who remain under quarantine as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)